Hey Pandas, What’s The One Thing You Appreciate About Yourselves? (Closed)

We very often tend to criticize ourselves. Why not list out our own good qualities
#1
My sense of humour. I feel it is the one thing I truly have going for me, and it helped me through the darkest period of me depression.
#2
uh being able to switch personality from therapist to fun to talking about bee
#3
My outlook on life.
I don’t know how to describe it. I love sunlight, but I also adore thunderstorms. Ice and stars are my aesthetic, but in real life I like giving hugs and cuddling kittens and lying in the sunlight.
I cannot embrace the middle-ground on nearly anything in life. I love hard and hate strongly. I am too proud to be pushed around, but if you compliment me, I might cry. I wear black, but my favorite color is pastel blue.
I love being this way and I love people who can put up with it.
#4
my love for reading books have helped me in so many ways in my sadness in my anger in my worry you name it it has helped me so so so so SO much
#5
that im a nice person. i know that i am nice, keep myself calm, and be as open minded as possible. i know that im not a mean or rude person
#6
Probably my kindness. Or my music taste! Spotify is GhostlySnail if you’re curious.
#7
I can almost always see the opposite POV, even when the viewpoint is objectively wrong.
