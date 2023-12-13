Did you know Black-ish and Girlfriends star Tracee Ellis Ross is the daughter of renowned musician Diana Ross? While most fans know who her famous mother is, some younger fans who were introduced to this star while she was in sitcoms like Black-ish don’t know that she comes from Hollywood royalty. Diana Ross was the lead singer of The Supremes, a popular Motown Records group, before branching out to pursue her successful solo career. She has inspired artists like Beyonce with her work and paved the way for female artists who would come after her.
Tracee has never shied away from talking about her famous mother. While they were touring the world, Tracee mostly knew Diana as her mommy. Diana has five children: Rhonda, Tracee, Chutney, Ross, and Evan Ross. While she has always wanted the best for her children, she gave them enough space to pursue their dreams and live the kind of lives they wanted. Tracee wanted to become an actress and model, and that’s what she went on to do.
Tracee Ellis Ross Is a Multi-Talented Success in Acting, Modeling, and Producing
Some children of famous people in Hollywood are easily branded ‘Nepo Babies’ because it’s sometimes apparent that they did not inherit the talent from their parents. Some go into the same career as their parents but cannot make the same strides because they aren’t as talented as the current actors in the industry. Tracee Ellis Ross seemed to have inherited some great genes from her mother. She is not only a talented actress but also a singer and model. She started as a model but eventually decided to act, landing her first role in the 2000s sitcom Girlfriends.
She made her singing debut in the movie The High Note, which followed an aging celebrity who wanted to keep on creating music but was being shunned by the industry because she was getting older. It is safe to say that Tracee learned some singing tips from her famous mother because she did a fantastic job in the film. Diana Ross was happy that her daughter was finally sharing her singing talent with the world. Tracee is also an executive producer, having co-created the sitcom Black-ish and its spinoff, Mixed-ish. She also directed episodes on Black-ish. While it’s evident that people in the industry knew who she was, which could have helped her get into some doors, Tracee has done the work to become a household name in Hollywood and deserves all the success she is getting.
She Put in the Work and Didn’t Expect Everything to be Handed to Her
Tracee Ellis Ross started her acting career with some work in independent films and would later host The Dish on Lifetime. This show must be where she got her charisma and way with people that allowed her to nurture beneficial relationships with industry insiders. She got her first big break in the sitcom Girlfriends as Joan Clayton and her star has been rising ever since. While she is accustomed and comfortable in comedic roles, she’s proven that she can perform well in dramatic roles, too.
Tracee Ellis Ross had guest starring roles in shows like CSI, and some of her iconic work was in ABC’s Black-ish, playing a TV mom. She starred in this role since the series started in 2014 and ended in 2022. But this wasn’t her first time playing a mother on screen. In 2011, she appeared in Reed Between the Lines as Dr.Carla Reed, raising three children, but she didn’t appear in the second season. Tracee’s role in Black-ish earned her six NAACP Image awards and 4 Emmy nominations, and she won a Golden Globe for her portrayal in the comedy series. These accolades are for her acting talent and skill, which she proved time and time again.
Aside from her acting work, Tracee has gone on to pursue her other interests in the hair care industry, launching her product line, Pattern Beauty, in 2019. She sells Shampoos, oil treatments, and more hair care products for others with textured hair on her website. Ross also has a massive following on social media, where she has carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon and truthteller. She has 11 million followers on Instagram and updates fans on what’s happening in her busy and exciting life. Her recent projects include Candy Cane Lane, Cold Copy, and American Fiction.
Tracee Ellis Ross Didn’t Depend on Her Mother’s Fame to Get Ahead
Tracee Ellis Ross evaded the Nepo baby curse because most people don’t know she has a famous mother. She is a Nepo baby that fans root for because they’ve seen her work her way to the top through several films and TV roles that require sacrifice and tons of dedication. Considering she is from Hollywood royalty, most fans expect her to be stuck up, but she happens to be very grounded. Tracee Ellis Ross managed to evade the Nepo Baby curse by succeeding the right way, and hopefully, many other children of famous stars will follow suit.
