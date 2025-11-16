Employee Shares The Wildest Rules That The ‘Five Guys’ Manager Expects Everybody To Follow

Think of a few things you don’t like about your job. Is it the money? Perhaps the backbreaking conditions you have to endure every day? Truth is, if a horrible manager is not on your mental list, consider yourself to have a fairly decent job.
After all, studies show that almost 50% of people have quit their jobs because of their horrible managers. We’re not sure about u/Sweaty-Union-7686, but they must be on the verge of leaving Five Guys after all the things this person has had to put up with because of one sergeant-like manager.
Keep scrolling down to read what delusional things this manager has said, as written in this r/antiwork post.
Working at a busy fast food diner is grueling enough work
More so when you have a superior who will be happy to make your life into a living, sizzling hell
“After getting yelled at for this twice early in the month I spent working at a McDonald’s in downtown San Francisco, I started imitating my coworkers and aiming to arrive 20 minutes before my shift just in case the train was running weird that day,” wrote Emily Guendelsberger, the author of ‘On the Clock’, in her investigative piece of journalism for Vox. She couldn’t believe how stressful low-wage jobs have become in the last decade.
The reason for that is partly the over-the-top management. Something that Christine Matheson-Green, the founder of Just The Sizzle publication (“for foodies and people in the industry”) and former restaurateur, has experienced herself whilst running 10 successful restaurants.
Back in the day, Green used to do 100 hour weeks, she told Bored Panda. “I never made my employees do crazy hours because I was the one who did it. What I learned instead is when someone goes through the steps and they become a chef or a manager, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they will be good at managing a kitchen.”
She believes the real problem lies in the system which allows unqualified people to be promoted beyond their abilities to lead. Turns out, Green’s not far from the truth: studies showed that 1 in 2 managers do not receive any management training. Plus, they are usually are promoted not because they make staff feel more productive or better about themselves, but purely because they did what they had to do and did it well. Means justify the ends, right?
Speaking about the grueling hours, physical and mental toll that comes with working in the kitchen, Green admits that managing staff can sometimes get the better of every manager (“every restaurateur has its own issues”) — although there are ways to work around it. The first thing she suggests is an emphasis on manager’s training.
“The way I ran my kitchens was always based on common sense. Everyone knew what their roles were. Our preparation was always up to scratch. But there are always so many moving parts that it was inevitable someone will slip up,” she said. “And so what I found that a 10 minute debrief before the beginning of every service, letting everyone know that they can speak up, really brought the team together.” Despite patchier moments, Green points out, being honest with each other was the crux that helped to keep the staff loyal and hard-working. Free soft drinks at the end of each shift help too, she recommends.
“The great thing now is, although there’s massive shortage around the world, it’s much easier for you to go to someone and just say, ‘Look, I don’t think you’re a good manager. You’re making my life miserable. I don’t have to put up with this,'” Green told us.
She’s aware of just how difficult it is to be the change you want to see in the workplace. For that, Green suggests “going to someone in power with a solution,” rather than offering only a complaint. “What I used to tell my staff is, ‘Never come to me with a problem — come to me with a solution.'”
And if the upper management is as approachable as a wall of bricks, as is often the case with large corporations like McDonald’s — there are greener pastures waiting for you. Perhaps with a manager worthy of your time and commitment.
