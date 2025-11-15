Commander Cane’s Guide To Extraordinary And Super Special Selfie Styles (7 Pics)

I love the feeling I experience when I take a great selfie. I know, you’re saying, “But Cane you always look great!” It’s true. But I look even more amazing in some selfie styles than others.
Selfies styles are not one size fits all. Even though a selfie-style may be trending, it might not be flattering. This is why there is always room for more ideas.
I’ve put together my current top 5 selfie ideas. Try them, see what you think for yourself. I hope there is at least one that becomes your new favorite.
#1 Selfie Style- Fried Chicken
This is the one that I think will go BIG! When people think back on 2021, they will remark, “Oh yes, that was the year of the Fried Chicken Selfie.”
This one is flattering on everyone! Very simple. Take a selfie with a piece of fried chicken. No gimmicks. No difficult stunts. No special effects or filters are needed.
Let these ideas inspire you to experiment with different selfie styles because one style does not fit all!
-Cane
-Cane
#2 Selfie Style- The Technological Challenge
I know you’re thinking, “Cane, this is not a selfie.” But it is. When I borrowed the personal submersible, I also borrowed a small underwater drone. Luna attached my phone to the drone and piloted it into position. Then, using my remote shutter, I took the selfie from inside the mini-sub.
Equipment like this might not be available to you. And honestly, it wasn’t for me, but that is what makes this a challenge. Finding ways to use technology to take a selfie adds a layer of interest to your selfie story!
Always be careful not to hurt yourself or others. Be mindful of plants and don’t step on them while preparing to take your selfie.
#3 Selfie Style- Embrace The Exaggeration
Taking a selfie with a distance of 12 inches/ 30 cm between the camera and your face creates a perspective distortion that can exaggerate the appearance of your nose up to 30%.
This portrait style became very popular with dogs. However many people think of this as a “dog only” selfie-style. It’s not. Embracing this type of exaggeration is fun among friends. This is for people who want to laugh and have a good time.
#4 Selfie Style- Paper Doll
Paper dolls are folk art toys that allowed dress-up play with extensive wardrobes. Taking a page out of their playbook, my friend Luna drew facial expressions, fun eyes, and eyebrows for me to add to my selfies!
You can use this technique in many ways. Add hats, overly elaborate hair accessories, bow ties, ostentatious jewelry- anything you can or want to imagine.
I want to thank Luna for not only drawing the expressions for me but also helping me hold them in place while I took the selfies with my remote shutter. Thank you, Luna.
#5 More Paper Doll Selfie
#6 Selfie Style- Say It Loud And Clear
While researching this article, I discovered that hand gestures do not always mean what you think they mean.
Instead, say it with emojis. Emojis are clear, accurate, and universal. To do this, I print the emojis I want to use on a card and hold them up like so!
#7 Paper Doll Selfie
