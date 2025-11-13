My 21 Oil Paintings Of Fantasy Ships

Hello, I am a Lithuanian artist Modestas Malinauskas. I was working as a fireman some time ago, now I am creating paintings.
Those paintings are born in my fantasies and dreams. Every single one has a story of its own. I always know the story, but sometimes it is not so easy to tell it in words. The easiest way for me to express it – is to paint it.
My inspiration comes from traveling and different experiences in my life. What I see and what I feel stays with me and I express it with oil on canvases.
When painting, I often use artists knife and layering techniques. My works take some time to create, because of different layers of paint. I let the first few layers dry and after that, I apply transparent overlaps of paint. The end result is what you see.
Enjoy my artworks!
More info: reprodukcijos.lt | Facebook
