Hey Pandas, When Did You Figure Out You Were Lgbtq+? (Closed)

I realized i was bi when one i still crushed on boys and had dirty dreams involving them. But when my mom would take me to the mall and we would walk past victorias secret. and idk but something would happen. Well i do know i just dont want to say it
about 16 years i thought i was straight until i played spin the bottle and realized that i was gay
I always knew I liked girls, boys, and others, and I never questioned it. It wasn’t until my friend asked me if I was straight in 4th grade that I knew what gay/straight/lgbtq was. When she told me what pansexuality is I’m like “BISH tHATS ME.
Only recently did I figure out I’m demisexual. It started on a discord server and ppl kept on calling me “they” or “him” and I felt better with that on some days more than others. Also I’d like dress fem one day and masc the next, and my given name would sound right one day and I’d hate it the next. BASICALLY gender dysphoria from time to time. I did some research and now I know I’m demi-sexual. Pronouns are mostly they/them or she/her… sometimes he/him.
I don’t think there’s ever been a specific time where I figured it out. I’ve always thought guys were cute but then I’d see some girls and think they were pretty. Spent a lot of time thinking about dating those cute guys and pretty girls without even realizing that I was lgbtq+.
I had never imagined myself loving a boy. I thought they were gross. They aren’t, but I still can’t see myself dating one. I found out I was lesbian pretty recently, maybe around a year ago, when I started crushing on one of my friends. It was just a phase, but to this day I’m a proud lesbian.
Television.I thought everyone was hot(I’m bi)
I first found out I was queer when I realized I had a crush on my (female) friend. I thought I was bi at first since it at least seemed like I had preferences and I hadn’t actually met any nonbinary people. I was pretty okay with it right away though since pretty much all my friends were queer too and I had their support. More recently (about 9 months ago) I figured out that I was actually pan. Before that, I had begun to question my gender and around the same time I figured out I was pan I realized I was binary trans (he/him). It took me longer to accept my gender identity, likely because genderqueer people are more stigmatized than the rest of the community, but I’m at peace with myself now.
