Helen Mirren And Andie MacDowell Stun At Paris Fashion Week While Flaunting Natural Hair

You’re worth it, no matter your age, gender, what you look like, no matter who you are. And that’s the message beauty brand L’Oréal has conveyed once again during its latest runway at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (October 1).
Embodying the positive image of self-acceptance, Dame Helen Mirren and Maid actress Andie MacDowell walked L’Oréal’s fashion show which took place within the glow of the Eiffel Tower.
Helen, who is 78, and Andie, who is 65, strutted the runway with pride, as they flaunted a feature which has been typically disfavored for women in the past: grey and white hair.
Friends Helen Mirren and MacDowell walked a fashion show for L’Oréal last weekend in Paris
During L’Oréal’s Walk Your Worth show in the French capital, Helen was seen displaying curly tresses that had seemingly been dramatically blow dried and crimped into an eccentric manner, while Andie’s natural and signature curls were styled in unmatched volume.
The British actress, whose hair exhibited a cloudy white tone, stunned in a glittering silver gown which had been gracefully tightened around the waist.
Both actresses sported natural grey and white hair on the runway during Paris Fashion Week
Usually, Helen notably wears her hair in a much shorter style, as the Golda actress is often photographed with her hair in a bob.
Last March, the Londoner shared her journey of embracing longer hair, especially in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdowns.
The Maid actress stunned in a leather two-piece suit and her signature curly locks
Helen said during an interview on the ITV talk show Lorraine: “You’re not supposed to have longer hair after a certain age.
“But during [the pandemic], I started growing my hair and I hadn’t actually had long hair since I was in my 20s.
“And it sort of grew and grew and grew, and I couldn’t be bothered to cut it, basically.
“And then I thought, do you know what, it’s pretty cool, I think I’ll stick with it for a little while.
“It will come off eventually. But I’m kind of enjoying it, it’s quite radical.”
Andie defied the assumptions about ageing in interviews before
Meanwhile, Andie has been rocking the natural curly hairstyle with various shades of grey for a little while.
Helen has only recently started to let her hair grow long
During the Paris event, the Groundhog Day actress amazed the audience as she exhibited her midriff in a black bra and a two-piece leather suit while sashaying down the runway.
Andie had been styled with a pair of platform heels while sporting a smoky eye makeup look.
The British actress was notable for her elegant bob cut
Back in March, Andie opened up about aging, and her choice to keep her locks grey.
She told Scary Mommy: “Working in your 30s is fantastic in my business.
“The casting is so much easier. And then it gets tougher.
“There’s a lot of relevance and truth to the aging face of a woman and the aging face of a man and how it affects your career.”
Helen revealed that it was during the pandemic, that she had decided to let her locks get long
The South Carolina native went on to recall that she had stopped fighting against aging. Andie explained: “I’m so at my age, because my hair really does help that.
“As it was growing out, my eyes popped, the color of them looked a little different.
“I liked the way my skin looked better. And there was a feeling. It empowered me more. I felt more powerful and I felt more genuine and I felt more myself.”
“What, do you think I look 75 just because I let my hair go gray… I don’t care.
“I want to be old. I’m tired of trying to be young. I don’t want to be young. I’ve been young.
“And to be an older person trying to be young? What an effort! It’s a lot of effort.
“I’m already working on staying in shape, taking good care of my body, nourishing my skin, working on my brain.
“How much can I possibly do? I can’t keep up with the charade! I can’t!”
This isn’t the first time the ladies strut their stuff on the runway
A study conducted on 1,000 people in Manchester, UK by Crown Clinic found that 72% of women dreaded the onset of hair greying, and 62% said grey hairs aged them more quickly than any other factor.
The French personal care company initiated its latest fashion show at the bi-annual event, as Paris Fashion Week draws to a close today (October 3).
Other high-profile celebrities joined the event, including Eva Longoria, Kendall Jenner, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis, and Cindy Bruna.
Andie and Helen have enjoyed the spotlight together before, flaunting once their gorgeous natural hair
In June, L’Oréal appointed a new person in charge of diversity, equity and inclusion for its North American region.
“My mission is to be a leader of the global belonging movement where we all believe that we are more alike than we are different,” Liliahn Majeed, who previously worked at the Universal Music Group, where she was the first global chief diversity, inclusion and belonging officer, said.
“And that even those differences could create tremendous value for the world.”
Andie and Helen’s resilience against social constructs regarding female beauty has inspired many people
