Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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A leading entertainer on OnlyF*ns broke her silence concerning the platform’s owner after news broke on Monday, March 23, that he had passed away from cancer at 43.

Sophie Rain spoke about the impact that Leo Radvinsky had on her life in an emotional statement shared with a prominent news outlet.

Radvinsky, who kept a famously low profile, purchased the adult content streaming platform’s UK-based parent company, Fenix International, in 2018.

He thereafter went on to transform the industry by allowing performers to keep 80 percent of their earnings as they built their subscription audiences.

Sophie Rain sent a message to Leo Radvinsky’s family following his untimely demise

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

Rain, according to the New York Post, made $95 million on the platform between 2023 and 2025.

Speaking to the publication following Radvinsky’s passing, the creator initially struggled to convey her emotions, saying, “I don’t even know how to put this into words.”

She, however, went on to add, “That man built something that changed my entire life. Like, I grew up on food stamps, and now I can take care of my whole family because of the platform he created. I will never forget that.”

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

Rain explained that before joining the adult subscription platform, she was “waitressing and barely making rent.” 

According to the model, the platform “gave [her] everything,” and she thanked Radvinsky and his team for building it in the first place. 

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

She said she never met Radvinsky personally, “but everything I have right now is because he built something that gave people like me a chance.

Sending so much love to his family. This is really, really sad.” 

Piper Rockelle, another top earner on the platform, also mourned Radvinsky’s passing

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: vibing_sq

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

Rockelle, speaking to the New York Post, said she was “still processing” the Ukrainian-American businessman’s demise.

“I’ve only been on the platform since January, but it has already changed everything for me. Like, I owe a lot to what that man built.

I don’t really know what to say other than thank you for building something that gave people like me a s*ot. I wouldn’t be where I am right now without it,” she echoed. 

“43 is way too young. Praying for his family,” Rockelle added.

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: LeonidRadvinsky

The influencer, in January, claimed to have made $2.9 million on her very first day on the platform. 

Before joining the adult content industry, Rockelle posted DIY and challenge videos on YouTube. 

Radvinsky is survived by his wife, Yekaterina Chudnovetsky

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: Bob951783883171

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: RCRF

Chudnovetsky is an attorney and venture investor who works closely with Rare Cancer Research Foundation, heading their special projects, according to her bio on their non-profit organization’s website. 

In one of his only known public appearances, Radvinsky accompanied his wife to a gala for a gastrointestinal research foundation in 2024.

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

There, Chudnovetsky announced that the pair had helped support a $23 million grant for cancer research in a speech, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Because of the scientists behind the research we are funding, one miracle follows another. The advances will forever change the face of cancer treatment,” she reportedly added in her speech.

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: Warriordave927

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: bophouse

According to Radvinsky’s personal website, he also made donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the University of Chicago, and EB Research Partnership, an organization that works toward funding research to treat and cure the rare genetic disease epidermolysis bullosa.

Radvinsky was looking to sell his stake in the adult content platform before his passing

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: Figgythebestcat

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

Radvinsky had sought $8 billion for a 60 percent stake in Fenix International, according to reports, but struggled to find a bank to broker the deal.

A group led by Forest Road, an LA-based investment bank and advisory firm, was in talks last year over a potential acquisition of the company, but the deal collapsed for unknown reasons.

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

Image credits: sophieraiin

While working as the director and majority shareholder of the platform from 2021 through early 2025, Radvinsky paid himself a whopping $1.8 billion in dividends, per Forbes.

He was worth $4.7 billion at the time of his demise.

The platform, notably, was not Radvinsky’s first foray into the adult content industry.

Among his early ventures were websites under his company Cybertania Inc., which claimed to offer hacked passwords to mature media websites.

Later, he registered hundreds of domain names, many of them X-rated or referencing celebrities such as Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, and Ben Affleck.

In 2004, he launched MyFreeCams, an early pioneer in the live camming industry and a forerunner to his present world-renowned platform. 

“I would also cry if someone who helped me make such an amount d*ed,” a netizen said about Rain’s comments

Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Top Adult Content Creator Breaks Silence After Owner Of World’s Most Profitable Platform Passes Away At 43

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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