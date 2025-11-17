45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

by

“Young people always think they know everything!” Well, sometimes older people do too. And while it’s nice to receive some sage wisdom from Grandma or Grandpa, times are constantly changing, and they don’t always realize what a different world young people live in today.

Below, you’ll find a list of tweets that people from younger generations have shared, noting the least helpful advice they’ve ever gotten from Baby Boomers. Don’t get me wrong, I love my parents and grandparents with all of my heart, but I would rather ask them for gardening and baking advice than career advice… Enjoy scrolling through these tweets, and keep reading to find a conversation with Jean and Laura of the OK Boomer podcast!

#1

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: SydTheGhostGirl

#2

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: FBtheweekend_

#3

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: suhnny_d

#4

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: discatser

#5

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: TheOmegaDork

#6

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: AlliGraz

#7

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: jupy314

#8

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: RepsolMotoGP

#9

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: ceo620

#10

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: thefrogprouse

#11

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: ohmydepravity

#12

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: peterisfunny

#13

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: Fox92Terrell

#14

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: postgame_malone

#15

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: Dr_Bipolar_26

#16

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: princetojo

#17

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: ericabgale

#18

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: mb5938

#19

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: skinny_que

#20

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: FrankMcRae

#21

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: kLee___

#22

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: CallMe_Shaina_

#23

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: realjakemcneil

#24

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: LateNightTiger

#25

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: VNMND

#26

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: makispoke

#27

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: AsACyclist

#28

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: AmandaSmithSays

#29

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: girlziplocked

#30

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: grumpypeppers

#31

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: PaulVermeersch

#32

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: CrossingJordann

#33

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: Liiiiissssaaa_

#34

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: trinee24

#35

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: itsHLbitch

#36

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: itsbigwullie

#37

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: rose_jlab

#38

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: anotherpotmom

#39

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: grizzabelll

#40

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: JDTMediaGRP

#41

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: Maragleason_

#42

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: JeremyLeDavis

#43

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: amy_enz

#44

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: MostGrim

#45

45 Absurd Pieces Of Advice From Baby Boomers Who Don’t Understand How The World Works Today

Image source: TFDiet

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Of The Most Creative Shopping Bag Designs Ever
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Husband Compiles Photos From All The Fun Road Trips He Takes With His Wife, And The Result Is Just Too Funny
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
136 Pasta Puns That You Wouldn’t Want To Miss
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“Your Grandma But, Like, Hip”: 50 Satisfying Examples Of The Cottagecore Aesthetic
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Guy’s Friend Says His GF Is Disgusting For Her Period Habits, Demands She Leaves Her Own Home
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
15 of Your Favorite Childhood Action Shows Badass-ified
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2013
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.