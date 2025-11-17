49 Historical Photos That You Probably Haven’t Seen Before

The art of photography has been around for over a century now, but the average image you’ll encounter in your day-to-day life is probably taken on a smartphone within the last year or two. So it can be interesting to explore the world before phones and even the internet and see the past through the actual lenses used at the time.
The “Vintage Photo Booth” Facebook page gathers interesting and historical images from before 1990. So get comfortable for your trip to the past, upvote your favorite pictures, and comment your thoughts and experiences below.
More info: Facebook
#1 A Cat Named Buffins, Photographed After Winning The Award For “Most Attractive Expression” At A National Cat Club Contest, In Washington, 1958
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#2 They Are The Carter Family Of Toronto, Ontario In 1936. Louise And John William Carter, Immigrants From Barbados, Went On To Have 9 Children Over A 10 Year Period
The oldest child of this couple George Carter went on to become the first Canadian born Black judge in Canada.
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#3 Sigourney Weaver’s High School Yearbook Photo And Quote In 1967. “Please, God, Please, Don’t Let Me Be Normal.”
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#4 A Beautiful Family Picture
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#5 The International Sweethearts Of Rhythm, The Pioneering All-Girl Jazz-Swing Group, With Bandleader Anna Mae Winburn, 1940s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#6 Aboriginal Boy With Kangaroo Pet, Australia National Geographic | October 1955
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#7 “Invisible Dad, Result Of War” By Evaldas Ivanauskas 1926
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#8 Marlon Brando, A Cat Lover, Once Declared, “I Live In My Cat’s House”
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#9 Two Girls Gallop Full Speed On Sheep In Cornwall, England 1969
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#10 12-Year-Old Freddie Mercury At St Peter’s Boys School – Panchgani, India, 1958
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#11 Ms Nora Washington With Catfish She Caught—-With A Cane Pole, No Less—-In The Colorado River, Bastrop, Texas 1950’s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#12 The Old Cincinnati Library, Before It Was Demolished In 1955
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#13 La Policemen Disguise Themselves As Women To Catch A Purse-Snatcher In The 1960s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#14 Audrey Hepburn Photographed By Art Zelin On The Streets Of New York, 1990
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#15 Battersea Fun Fair, London, England C.1952
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#16 NY Public Library Bookmobile – Bronx, 1950
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#17 1940s…..i Would Love To Know What’s Going On…..her Joy Is Infectiou
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#18 Found This On Another Site …atlantic City 1939
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#19 London Children And Dog….. Approx 1955
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#20 Ladies At The Gateways Club In Chelsea, London
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#21 Girl Learning Photography And Cinema In Bali, 1934
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#22 Fred With Tires From The Body Shop Series, 1984 By Herb Ritts
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#23 Delivering Newspapers In Mexico City, 1977, By Frans Stoppelman
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#24 A Covey Of Young Nerds Compete For The *national ‘Space Invaders’ Championship, *hosted By Atari – NYC, 1980
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#25 Newly Completed World Trade Centre 1973
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#26 A Couple Of Students Hang Out In Their College Dorm Room At The University Of Illinois In 1910
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#27 Ida Lupino – Great Dress Of The Times
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#28 Bowmont Drive Entrance Of Frank Sinatra’s Home In The 1960s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#29 Marilyn Monroe Attends The Premiere Of The Film “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof”, 1955
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#30 Coal Miner’s Wife And Three Of Their Children. Company House In Pursglove, Scotts Run, West Virginia, September 1938
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#31 Kristen M. Shared This Photo From 1978. She Says This Is What Her Life Was Like Having Big Brothers
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#32 Girl Talk At The Corner Of East End Avenue And 81st Street, NYC, 1950’s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#33 Mia Farrow C. 1964
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#34 Young Women Sitting At The Bar, Cuba 1950s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#35 The Maryhill Olympics, Glasgow 1980
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#36 Polka Dotted Beach Pajamas, Deauville – 1930’s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#37 June 1938. “Butter Bean Vines Across The Porch. Negro Quarter In Memphis, Tennessee.”
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#38 Elvis And His Mother Gladys
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#39 The Zoot Suit, Ca. 1940s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#40 The Original Ronald Mcdonald Photographed Here In The 1970s. You’re Welcome. Sweet Dreams
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#41 1942
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#42 Charleston, Sc, Photo By Baldwin Lee, 1984
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#43 This High School Girl Has The Jean Jacket And Hair Style That Were Popular In The ’70s
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#44 Old School Bike Life Family
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#45 Daisy Bikini In
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#46 Playing Cards In The Back Of A Car. (1950s)
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#47 Bunny Yeager · Self-Portrait
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#48 Pulitzer-Prize-Winning Journalist Murray Kempton. He Never Learned To Drive
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
#49 Jane Evelyn Atwood: Paris Red Light 1976–1979 Pigalle, Paris, 1978
Image source: VintagePhotoBooth
Follow Us