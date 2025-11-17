49 Historical Photos That You Probably Haven’t Seen Before

by

The art of photography has been around for over a century now, but the average image you’ll encounter in your day-to-day life is probably taken on a smartphone within the last year or two. So it can be interesting to explore the world before phones and even the internet and see the past through the actual lenses used at the time.

The “Vintage Photo Booth” Facebook page gathers interesting and historical images from before 1990. So get comfortable for your trip to the past, upvote your favorite pictures, and comment your thoughts and experiences below. 

#1 A Cat Named Buffins, Photographed After Winning The Award For “Most Attractive Expression” At A National Cat Club Contest, In Washington, 1958

#2 They Are The Carter Family Of Toronto, Ontario In 1936. Louise And John William Carter, Immigrants From Barbados, Went On To Have 9 Children Over A 10 Year Period

The oldest child of this couple George Carter went on to become the first Canadian born Black judge in Canada.

#3 Sigourney Weaver’s High School Yearbook Photo And Quote In 1967. “Please, God, Please, Don’t Let Me Be Normal.”

#4 A Beautiful Family Picture

#5 The International Sweethearts Of Rhythm, The Pioneering All-Girl Jazz-Swing Group, With Bandleader Anna Mae Winburn, 1940s

#6 Aboriginal Boy With Kangaroo Pet, Australia National Geographic | October 1955

#7 “Invisible Dad, Result Of War” By Evaldas Ivanauskas 1926

#8 Marlon Brando, A Cat Lover, Once Declared, “I Live In My Cat’s House”

#9 Two Girls Gallop Full Speed On Sheep In Cornwall, England 1969

#10 12-Year-Old Freddie Mercury At St Peter’s Boys School – Panchgani, India, 1958

#11 Ms Nora Washington With Catfish She Caught—-With A Cane Pole, No Less—-In The Colorado River, Bastrop, Texas 1950’s

#12 The Old Cincinnati Library, Before It Was Demolished In 1955

#13 La Policemen Disguise Themselves As Women To Catch A Purse-Snatcher In The 1960s

#14 Audrey Hepburn Photographed By Art Zelin On The Streets Of New York, 1990

#15 Battersea Fun Fair, London, England C.1952

#16 NY Public Library Bookmobile – Bronx, 1950

#17 1940s…..i Would Love To Know What’s Going On…..her Joy Is Infectiou

#18 Found This On Another Site …atlantic City 1939

#19 London Children And Dog….. Approx 1955

#20 Ladies At The Gateways Club In Chelsea, London

#21 Girl Learning Photography And Cinema In Bali, 1934

#22 Fred With Tires From The Body Shop Series, 1984 By Herb Ritts

#23 Delivering Newspapers In Mexico City, 1977, By Frans Stoppelman

#24 A Covey Of Young Nerds Compete For The *national ‘Space Invaders’ Championship, *hosted By Atari – NYC, 1980

#25 Newly Completed World Trade Centre 1973

#26 A Couple Of Students Hang Out In Their College Dorm Room At The University Of Illinois In 1910

#27 Ida Lupino – Great Dress Of The Times

#28 Bowmont Drive Entrance Of Frank Sinatra’s Home In The 1960s

#29 Marilyn Monroe Attends The Premiere Of The Film “Cat On A Hot Tin Roof”, 1955

#30 Coal Miner’s Wife And Three Of Their Children. Company House In Pursglove, Scotts Run, West Virginia, September 1938

#31 Kristen M. Shared This Photo From 1978. She Says This Is What Her Life Was Like Having Big Brothers

#32 Girl Talk At The Corner Of East End Avenue And 81st Street, NYC, 1950’s

#33 Mia Farrow C. 1964

#34 Young Women Sitting At The Bar, Cuba 1950s

#35 The Maryhill Olympics, Glasgow 1980

#36 Polka Dotted Beach Pajamas, Deauville – 1930’s

#37 June 1938. “Butter Bean Vines Across The Porch. Negro Quarter In Memphis, Tennessee.”

#38 Elvis And His Mother Gladys

#39 The Zoot Suit, Ca. 1940s

#40 The Original Ronald Mcdonald Photographed Here In The 1970s. You’re Welcome. Sweet Dreams

#41 1942

#42 Charleston, Sc, Photo By Baldwin Lee, 1984

#43 This High School Girl Has The Jean Jacket And Hair Style That Were Popular In The ’70s

#44 Old School Bike Life Family

#45 Daisy Bikini In

#46 Playing Cards In The Back Of A Car. (1950s)

#47 Bunny Yeager · Self-Portrait

#48 Pulitzer-Prize-Winning Journalist Murray Kempton. He Never Learned To Drive

#49 Jane Evelyn Atwood: Paris Red Light 1976–1979 Pigalle, Paris, 1978

