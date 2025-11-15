30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

by

With Thanksgiving finally over, we all had the chance to remind ourselves of just how weird our families are. The phenomenon is quite well known—it may not seem like a big deal to you, but to your friends, coworkers and outsiders in general, you may resemble a bunch of weirdos.

So when Jimmy Fallon tweeted “It’s Hashtags time!” and asked everyone to share “a funny, weird, or embarrassing thing a family member has done or said” for his new challenge, it was destined to go viral. So today we’re diving into some of the weirdest, silliest, and most hilarious #MyFamilyIsWeird stories people tweeted and it’s one hell of a chuckle ride.

Buckle up, scroll down, upvote your favorite tweets and share how weird your own family is in the comment section! After you’re done, there’s more of the funniest “My Family Is Weird” stories from 8 months ago waiting right here for your amusement.

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image credits: jimmyfallon

#1

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: eleanordowling

#2

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: DeeDee_SmithTN

#3

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: MandiJo17

#4

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: ReneeJordan78

#5

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: teakay421

#6

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: Bonniezilla

#7

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: GillHuffmon

#8

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: cheryl_manley

#9

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: nmphillips1979

#10

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: TheLast_Ian

#11

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: jeremydaly82

#12

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: Steelcowgirl

#13

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: taradublinrocks

#14

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: millaHoward

#15

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: etes_97

#16

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: mick_cloudy

#17

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: kyledice23

#18

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: TrishMenzies

#19

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: LucaGuadagnegro

#20

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: DillonMThomas

#21

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: missm0rte

#22

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: DumbJokesOnly

#23

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: SandraKLynn

#24

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: MsYoungProfess

#25

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: ImNotMrsClaus

#26

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: MigTigMusic

#27

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: CosmicJoey415

#28

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: DulceFloCruz99

#29

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: EmmyAnn412

#30

30 Of The Most Hilarious “My Family Is Weird Tweets” People Shared For Jimmy Fallon’s Challenge

Image source: TomCDub

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Originals
The Originals Season 3 Episode 9 Review: “Savior”
3 min read
Dec, 11, 2015
Should We be Talking about Curse of Oak Island Season 7 Yet?
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2019
I Draw Interactive Illustrations Using Everyday Objects (Part 5)
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Jena Malone
3 min read
Jul, 3, 2023
Guy Tired Of Choosing Beggars Writes A Brutally Honest Car Ad
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
People Are Sharing The Most Infuriating Things About Their Homes, Here Are 40 Of The Worst
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.