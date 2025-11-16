Hey Pandas, Would You Prefer City Life Or Country Life And Why? (Closed)

There are negative and positive points about both of them. I want to see what other people think about this.
#1
Country, always.
It can be inconvenient to buy things or repair things, but I wouldn’t trade the freedom.
I don’t have to see anyone if I don’t want to. If someone comes to my house, I have 5 minutes to prepare because the dog barks and the driveway is long. Small-town community and local businesses are the best. You can stop on the side of the road and cry and no-one will see you. When you are frustrated you can scream and your neighbors can’t hear you.
There are STARS AT NIGHT. You get sunrises and sunsets. You can have a cow. There are wildflowers and turtles and songbirds and fields of golden wheat. You can literally run around in your underwear and nobody will ever know.
It’s also quiet.
#2
i like the country better because the city is WAY TO BIG I HATE IT i also like to ride my horses i the field so …YEAH
have a good day
#3
I wouldn’t want to live in the city per se, but on the edge of it. Then it’s still calm and you have plenty of green space, and you get get to the city centre within 15min of whatever your preferred form of transport (bike, tram, bus etc)
#4
I like the in between. Suburban. Whenever I go to a nearby major city, I get overwhelmed by the sounds and the cars driving everywhere all the time. And at night- I’ve been out at like 10 pm in the city and it’s still light out as if it were only 8 pm!
But country I think might be hard to live in. It has this “far away from everyone” thing which, I don’t mind honestly. I’d love to take a break from people. But if I were to live alone away from everyone- I already don’t know if I could live in an apartment in the city alone lol. It’s mostly because I let superstitions control me, and whenever I read something spooky it affects me for quite a while. I don’t like mirrors and being in a closed room alone. So that’s my personal reason for not being out in the country! Another thing people might not want to deal with is the animals and bugs- more specifically arachnids- because, out here, daddy long legs are probably the biggest spider you’ll see (leg span wise). But in the country? One time my sister found a frog in our relatives’ toilet. Now she’s constantly hesitant to use it. But the land space is nice. It’s good for gardening, building, doing whatever the heck you want to your property (if you’re not renting).
That brings me to the in between… I live in a neighborhood mostly inhabited by old(er) people, with hardly any children unless they’re like 3-4. I used to be annoyed and saddened by it, but I guess I’ve grown used to the pretty much quiet but also pretty safe neighborhood. I know my city kind of well, not that I walk around it alone. It’s not the safest because of some coo-coos that like to walk around high or drunk, but um… yeah. It’s alright.
I’ve had this kind of conversation with my mom. We talked about how most people who have lived in one kind of place for a while are used to it, so transitioning to the country, city, suburbs, is kind of difficult at first. And for people with no intents to move, the other places don’t give them much desire to live in that place, unless they dislike where they already are.
And then, of course, there are specific STATES (in the US) that people like to jump around in. “I wanna go here because they have this kind of education.” “I wanna go here because it’s too crazy what’s going on here.” That kind of thing
#5
Country life because it’s so peaceful and quiet. It’s a lot of work but it’s worth it
#6
City life. I love the country (as much as the pnw has a ‘country’) and I couldn’t live without nature, but it’s comforting to be surrounded by so many people
#7
Wildlife over wild life? In the U.S. I prefer a country life rather than living in the city or suburbs, as I prefer the company of critters over people most of the time. Squirrels, chipmunks, skunks, raccoons, deer, opossums, an enormous variety of lovely birds, reptiles, amphibians and an array of often beautiful insects are a continuous source of awe for me.
However, I don’t live in an area where there are often sightings of dangerous predators (of the non-human variety).
