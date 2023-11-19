Top Five Moments In The Wonka Trailer

Ever wondered what Willy Wonka’s life was like before the surprise hit that came out in 1971? Well, the director of Paddington (Paul King) will finally address that biting courtesy. Wonka focuses on the genius chocolate maker and his infamous Oompa-Loompa. The story will specifically focus on when he was a young man scouring the world before his chocolate factory existed.
Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory has etched its place in pop culture. Though the film came out 52 years ago, there have been countless references and several movies based on the original classic that featured Gene Wilder as the title character. Wonka has an all-star cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, Keegan-Michael Key, and Rowan Atkinson. The origin story is set to be released worldwide on December 15, 2023. Here are the top five moments of the latest trailer.
No Daydreaming
Timothee Chalamet is a fantastic actor, so it’s understandable why he was cast in the first place. However, he feels out of place as Willy Wonka. Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp felt like genuine human beings because there was a level of depth that their performances added to the characters. Chalamet feels like he’s trying to act like Willy Wonka.
Nevertheless, the no-daydreaming sequence is quite fun. Introducing the “Cartel of Chocolate” is a neat wrinkle that tells audiences about the villains. However, the dance sequence is a visual treat that exemplifies the beauty of this film. The guard snapping Wonka out of his dream was fun, and it helped showcase the warmth and humor of the upcoming origin story.
Chocolate That Makes You Fly
The good thing about the Wonka trailer is that it highlights the uniqueness of not just the character, but the world itself. Wonka plays up the fantastical elements to great effect, at least in the trailer. It’s fun to explore the mind of the mad genius and his invention of flying candy highlights the creativity that Paul King has to offer when tackling the iconic figure.
Keegan-Michael Key blurting out, “Nothin’ to see here. Just a small group of people defyin’ the laws of gravity.” brought a smile to my face. Since this is also a comedy, that’s a perfect sign and it helps that comedic performers like Key, Rowan Atkinson, and Hugh Grant can bring out the colorful dialogue.
You Could Change Her Life, Mr. Wonka
Now we’re getting into the heart of the story. Of course, Mr. Wonka and his genius are the crux of the entire film, but his purpose is truly defined thanks to his friendship with Calah Lane. Willy Wonka has always been portrayed as a man who loves to help people. Even in the oddball Tim Burton film, his kind heart was spotlighted. This helps us want to see Wonka succeed in his journey to opening his chocolate factory.
Though we know the final result of Wonka’s journey, incorporating stakes based on the lives of unknown characters helps give the story an air of unpredictability. Had the story been a straight-forward origin that only focused on Willy Wonka then it wouldn’t have the same emotional impact because it’s a prequel after all.
Rowan Atkinson Runs Away From A Giraffe
All the fun whimsy and fantastical moments are outshined by the comedic sequences in the film. Rowan Atkins running from a giraffe and shouting, “Run away!” was downright hilarious. He doesn’t have much of a presence in the trailer, but hopefully, the gifted performer has plenty of more moments just as funny as that one.
Hugh Grant As An Oompa-Loompa
Hugh Grant had one scene in the trailer, and it was easily the best one saved for last. Documenting the origins of the Oompa-Loompa could surely go down a weird, but fun path. Grant perfectly embodies the character and his singing and dancing are hysterical and captivating. There’s no telling how the final film will turn out. Wonka has all the potential to be something memorable based on the vast names attached to the project. Though Chalamet isn’t too convincing in the trailers, that could all change once the full film is finally released in December.
