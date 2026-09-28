61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

There’s something strangely universal about thinking your country does at least a few things better than everyone else. Maybe it’s the food, the roads, the sports, or some completely ordinary invention you would never imagine living without. Most people keep those opinions to themselves, but Americans have never been particularly shy about making their case.
A quick look at the r/2american4you subreddit shows just how far that confidence can go. We can see them joking, boasting, and making wildly patriotic arguments about everything from everyday life to the country’s supposed superiority over the rest of the world. Some of the takes even sound convincing enough to make you wonder if they are actually kidding.
From hilariously specific claims to unapologetically American takes, these images capture the kind of patriotism that refuses to settle for second place. Scroll down to see some of the best they have to offer.
#1 Least Patriotic Texan
Image source: Frosty48
#2 😎
Image source: [deleted]
The word patriotism first appeared in English in 1726, meaning “love of one’s country” and a willingness to serve it. It comes from the word patriot combined with the suffix -ism. The word patriot itself goes back through French and Latin to the Greek word patriotes, which meant a fellow countryman.
The word patriot is older and showed up in English around the 1590s, first meaning a compatriot. Over time, it came to mean someone who actively supports their country.
By the 18th century, people also used the word in political contexts, which helped shape the meanings of patriot and patriotism as we know them today. And Americans do push the boundaries of what patriot means.
#3 Where’s The Dollar General
Image source: gacoug
#4 European Mind Can’t Comprehend
Image source: Rabid_Russian
The American Psychological Association says patriotism means feeling attached to and committed to your country. This feeling can help people feel like they belong, share a purpose, and connect to something bigger than themselves. Family, community, traditions, and shared experiences all help shape a person’s national identity.
Of course, patriotism can look different for different people. One person might celebrate their country’s achievements but still criticize its government. Another might show their attachment by displaying flags, celebrating national holidays, or supporting the military.
Psychologists say this kind of attachment is different from nationalism, which usually means believing your country is better than others or drawing stronger lines between groups.
#5 Can We Let Them In?
Image source: hahaiamarealhuman
#6 Southern Iq
Image source: Kevinlasagna207
Polls show that Americans are confident about their country’s standing. In a 2011 survey, 53% of Americans said the United States is one of the world’s greatest countries, and 38% believed it stands above all others. Only 8% thought some other countries ranked higher.
That 38% helps explain the exaggerated claims often seen on patriotic meme pages. While the subreddit takes the idea of American superiority to an absurd level for humor, the belief itself has been around for years. Many Americans have openly seen the United States as better than any other country.
#7 I See The Europoors Cant Comprehend A Simple Pb&j Sandwich
Image source: MrOversteer
#8 Murica 😎 🦅
Image source: shitboi666999
#9 Blame Canada. Blame Canada
Image source: [deleted]
American exceptionalism is linked to several long-standing ideas about the country’s identity. Individualism, optimism, self-reliance, and independence are key parts of American culture. The nation’s economic and military power has also helped shape the belief that the United States takes a unique path compared to other countries.
These ideas often show up in everyday comparisons. Someone who values independence and self-reliance as core American traits might see American business, technology, or pop culture as proof of that uniqueness. Online, this way of thinking is sometimes summed up in a popular phrase: America is not just different, it is “built different.”
#10 NYC Rats> Your Rats
Image source: Pocher123
#11 Hate To Admit It, But This Is True
Image source: cubanamigo
#12 Californians Ew
Image source: FullyAutoPaniniMaker
However, national pride is not unique to the United States; it’d be crazy to assume it is. In 2025, researchers asked 33,486 adults in 25 countries what made them proud of their country. People gave reasons like their fellow citizens, culture, history, geography, food, diversity, freedom, politics, lifestyle, and economic achievements.
People in different regions gave very different answers. Greeks often mentioned their history, Italians talked about arts and culture, Australians focused on their people and sense of community, and Japanese respondents also praised their people.
While the reasons change from place to place, the desire to celebrate something about one’s country is common everywhere.
#13 I Know This Is Old But God It I’m Proud
Image source: frostdemon34
#14 Eurpoor If It Was Good
Image source: Mysterious_Visitor
#15 USA vs. England
Image source: blaze87b
Still, Americans do have things to be proud of. The telegraph is a clear example they often mention when talking about their country’s impact on modern life. In 1844, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail showed how their system worked by sending a message from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore. Using electrical signals, information could travel much faster than it could by horse, train, or ship.
Over a hundred years later, Jack Kilby changed electronics with the invention of the integrated circuit. In 1958, while working at Texas Instruments, he showed a device that put several electronic parts onto one piece of semiconductor material. Engineers kept improving this technology, which led to the small, powerful chips found in computers, smartphones, and many other devices today.
People find many reasons to feel proud of where they come from, whether it’s because of history, culture, daily life, or even a funny Reddit post. For Americans, that pride often shows up in creative ways.
Do you think these Americans have a point about what makes the USA special? Which take did you find the most convincing… or the funniest? Share your thoughts in the comments!
#16 What Do Yous Think Yanks?
Image source: Clipyy-Duck
#17 So Something Happened In The Taiwan Strait Recently…
Image source: [deleted]
#18 Thoughts?
Image source: whosthesixth
#19 Europe When The Bill For NATO Comes Up
Image source: [deleted]
#20 Total American Cultural Victory
Image source: [deleted]
#21 You’re All Guilty
Image source: Substantial_Bat741
#22 Modern Warfare Seattle
Image source: arcticredneck10
#23 Most ‘Middle Class’ In Europe Would Be Considered Poverty Class In The USA
Image source: MindNew120
#24 Least Self Centric Asian,african And Europoors
Image source: desiwierd
#25 Salute To Our New Fellow American
Image source: SIGINT_SANTA
#26 Br*tish Food
Image source: DatGatTho
#27 Average Wisconsinite Trying Not To Be An Alcoholic Challenge (Impossible)
Image source: Alternative_Can_7645
#28 Fahrenheit For Life Motherfucker! Part 2
Image source: FacesOfKelp
#29 Most Ungrateful & Least Spoiled Venezuelan American
Image source: [deleted]
#30 The European Mind Cannot Comprehend This
Image source: Sine_Fine_Belli
#31 Most Normal Portland Resident
Image source: notacu1
#32 Borger 🤤
Image source: [deleted]
#33 The European Mind Could Never
Image source: MrWhiffyReddit
#34 God Bless This Amazing Country
Image source: Kala_64
#35 The Only Way To Beat The Devil Is To Become Him…or Be American
Image source: HappyToBeHaggard
#36 They Seriously Can’t Just Accept The Fact That Our Country Isn’t Horrible In Every Way Possible?
Image source: Magicul_
#37 America Number One
Image source: soviet_meme_man
#38 Georgia The Country Is Also Based
Image source: arcticredneck10
#39 Hmmm
Image source: VanderCreep
#40 Cope And Seethe Europe
Image source: conceited_crapfarm
#41 About Sums It Up
Image source: The_Kosst_Amojan
#42 Quote From A German Sub
Image source: [deleted]
#43 Rahhhhhhhh
Image source: okboka1543
#44 New York
Image source: [deleted]
#45 Where Do You Think The Worst Place Would Be To Be Sent To In The Us As An Invader?
Image source: Pancakewagon26
#46 Should We Let Him In?
Image source: Cold-Tap-363
#47 The Only Good Thing About Elon’s Twitter
Image source: [deleted]
#48 Did I Miss Anything Kings?
Image source: arcticredneck10
#49 An American Hero 🦅🇺🇸
Image source: Some_Razzmataz
#50 Based
Image source: Vortexx_CG04
#51 Mexico Best Neighbor
Image source: vulpineleather
#52 America
Image source: MyCommentsAreCursed
#53 Europoors When They Visit America
Image source: Sexy_engineer_guy
#54 The Only Ohioan Worth Shedding A Tear Over
Image source: [deleted]
#55 Got Another One
Image source: jhm-grose
#56 I Won’t Elaborate Further
Image source: [deleted]
#57 I Was 21 Years Old Before Discovering Walking Tacos Were A Regionalism
Image source: Vexonte
#58 Found This In The Canadian Equivalent Of This Subreddit
Image source: Relevant-Web8869
#59 Nothing Quite Like Trolling The Traitors
Image source: Some_Razzmataz
#60 Real 🇺🇸
Image source: [deleted]
#61 The Chad Hillbilly vs. The Virgin Highly Trained Soldier
Image source: fuckgallowboob2_0
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