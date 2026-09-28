61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

by

There’s something strangely universal about thinking your country does at least a few things better than everyone else. Maybe it’s the food, the roads, the sports, or some completely ordinary invention you would never imagine living without. Most people keep those opinions to themselves, but Americans have never been particularly shy about making their case.

A quick look at the r/2american4you subreddit shows just how far that confidence can go. We can see them joking, boasting, and making wildly patriotic arguments about everything from everyday life to the country’s supposed superiority over the rest of the world. Some of the takes even sound convincing enough to make you wonder if they are actually kidding.

From hilariously specific claims to unapologetically American takes, these images capture the kind of patriotism that refuses to settle for second place. Scroll down to see some of the best they have to offer.

#1 Least Patriotic Texan

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Frosty48

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

#2 😎

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

The word patriotism first appeared in English in 1726, meaning “love of one’s country” and a willingness to serve it. It comes from the word patriot combined with the suffix -ism. The word patriot itself goes back through French and Latin to the Greek word patriotes, which meant a fellow countryman.

The word patriot is older and showed up in English around the 1590s, first meaning a compatriot. Over time, it came to mean someone who actively supports their country.

By the 18th century, people also used the word in political contexts, which helped shape the meanings of patriot and patriotism as we know them today. And Americans do push the boundaries of what patriot means.

#3 Where’s The Dollar General

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: gacoug

#4 European Mind Can’t Comprehend

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Rabid_Russian

The American Psychological Association says patriotism means feeling attached to and committed to your country. This feeling can help people feel like they belong, share a purpose, and connect to something bigger than themselves. Family, community, traditions, and shared experiences all help shape a person’s national identity.

Of course, patriotism can look different for different people. One person might celebrate their country’s achievements but still criticize its government. Another might show their attachment by displaying flags, celebrating national holidays, or supporting the military. 

Psychologists say this kind of attachment is different from nationalism, which usually means believing your country is better than others or drawing stronger lines between groups.

#5 Can We Let Them In?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: hahaiamarealhuman

#6 Southern Iq

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Kevinlasagna207

Polls show that Americans are confident about their country’s standing. In a 2011 survey, 53% of Americans said the United States is one of the world’s greatest countries, and 38% believed it stands above all others. Only 8% thought some other countries ranked higher.

That 38% helps explain the exaggerated claims often seen on patriotic meme pages. While the subreddit takes the idea of American superiority to an absurd level for humor, the belief itself has been around for years. Many Americans have openly seen the United States as better than any other country.

#7 I See The Europoors Cant Comprehend A Simple Pb&j Sandwich

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: MrOversteer

#8 Murica 😎 🦅

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: shitboi666999

#9 Blame Canada. Blame Canada

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

American exceptionalism is linked to several long-standing ideas about the country’s identity. Individualism, optimism, self-reliance, and independence are key parts of American culture. The nation’s economic and military power has also helped shape the belief that the United States takes a unique path compared to other countries.

These ideas often show up in everyday comparisons. Someone who values independence and self-reliance as core American traits might see American business, technology, or pop culture as proof of that uniqueness. Online, this way of thinking is sometimes summed up in a popular phrase: America is not just different, it is “built different.”

#10 NYC Rats> Your Rats

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Pocher123

#11 Hate To Admit It, But This Is True

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: cubanamigo

#12 Californians Ew

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: FullyAutoPaniniMaker

However, national pride is not unique to the United States; it’d be crazy to assume it is. In 2025, researchers asked 33,486 adults in 25 countries what made them proud of their country. People gave reasons like their fellow citizens, culture, history, geography, food, diversity, freedom, politics, lifestyle, and economic achievements.

People in different regions gave very different answers. Greeks often mentioned their history, Italians talked about arts and culture, Australians focused on their people and sense of community, and Japanese respondents also praised their people. 

While the reasons change from place to place, the desire to celebrate something about one’s country is common everywhere.

#13 I Know This Is Old But God It I’m Proud

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: frostdemon34

#14 Eurpoor If It Was Good

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Mysterious_Visitor

#15 USA vs. England

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: blaze87b

Still, Americans do have things to be proud of. The telegraph is a clear example they often mention when talking about their country’s impact on modern life. In 1844, Samuel Morse and Alfred Vail showed how their system worked by sending a message from Washington, D.C. to Baltimore. Using electrical signals, information could travel much faster than it could by horse, train, or ship.

Over a hundred years later, Jack Kilby changed electronics with the invention of the integrated circuit. In 1958, while working at Texas Instruments, he showed a device that put several electronic parts onto one piece of semiconductor material. Engineers kept improving this technology, which led to the small, powerful chips found in computers, smartphones, and many other devices today.

People find many reasons to feel proud of where they come from, whether it’s because of history, culture, daily life, or even a funny Reddit post. For Americans, that pride often shows up in creative ways.

Do you think these Americans have a point about what makes the USA special? Which take did you find the most convincing… or the funniest? Share your thoughts in the comments!

#16 What Do Yous Think Yanks?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Clipyy-Duck

#17 So Something Happened In The Taiwan Strait Recently…

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#18 Thoughts?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: whosthesixth

#19 Europe When The Bill For NATO Comes Up

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#20 Total American Cultural Victory

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#21 You’re All Guilty

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Substantial_Bat741

#22 Modern Warfare Seattle

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: arcticredneck10

#23 Most ‘Middle Class’ In Europe Would Be Considered Poverty Class In The USA

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: MindNew120

#24 Least Self Centric Asian,african And Europoors

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: desiwierd

#25 Salute To Our New Fellow American

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: SIGINT_SANTA

#26 Br*tish Food

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: DatGatTho

#27 Average Wisconsinite Trying Not To Be An Alcoholic Challenge (Impossible)

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Alternative_Can_7645

#28 Fahrenheit For Life Motherfucker! Part 2

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: FacesOfKelp

#29 Most Ungrateful & Least Spoiled Venezuelan American

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#30 The European Mind Cannot Comprehend This

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Sine_Fine_Belli

#31 Most Normal Portland Resident

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: notacu1

#32 Borger 🤤

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#33 The European Mind Could Never

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: MrWhiffyReddit

#34 God Bless This Amazing Country

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Kala_64

#35 The Only Way To Beat The Devil Is To Become Him…or Be American

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: HappyToBeHaggard

#36 They Seriously Can’t Just Accept The Fact That Our Country Isn’t Horrible In Every Way Possible?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Magicul_

#37 America Number One

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: soviet_meme_man

#38 Georgia The Country Is Also Based

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: arcticredneck10

#39 Hmmm

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: VanderCreep

#40 Cope And Seethe Europe

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: conceited_crapfarm

#41 About Sums It Up

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: The_Kosst_Amojan

#42 Quote From A German Sub

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#43 Rahhhhhhhh

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: okboka1543

#44 New York

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#45 Where Do You Think The Worst Place Would Be To Be Sent To In The Us As An Invader?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Pancakewagon26

#46 Should We Let Him In?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Cold-Tap-363

#47 The Only Good Thing About Elon’s Twitter

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#48 Did I Miss Anything Kings?

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: arcticredneck10

#49 An American Hero 🦅🇺🇸

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Some_Razzmataz

#50 Based

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Vortexx_CG04

#51 Mexico Best Neighbor

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: vulpineleather

#52 America

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: MyCommentsAreCursed

#53 Europoors When They Visit America

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Sexy_engineer_guy

#54 The Only Ohioan Worth Shedding A Tear Over

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#55 Got Another One

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: jhm-grose

#56 I Won’t Elaborate Further

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#57 I Was 21 Years Old Before Discovering Walking Tacos Were A Regionalism

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Vexonte

#58 Found This In The Canadian Equivalent Of This Subreddit

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Relevant-Web8869

#59 Nothing Quite Like Trolling The Traitors

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: Some_Razzmataz

#60 Real 🇺🇸

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: [deleted]

#61 The Chad Hillbilly vs. The Virgin Highly Trained Soldier

61 Americans Explain Why The USA Is Simply Better, And Their Reasoning Is Something Else

Image source: fuckgallowboob2_0

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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