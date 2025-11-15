Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Pet Peeve Of Yours? (Closed)

by

Is there something that bothers you? that it seems that everyone is ok with it?

#1

When you buy a candy bar and you open it and its already broken.

#2

Peeves the Poltergiest. But he isn’t my pet.

#3

People who bite into Kit Kats without breaking them first. Like, who does that?!

#4

When you open a bag of chips expecting it to be full but then it turns out it’s only filled 1/3.

#5

When the volume on a devise is any number other than one ending in 5 or 0.

#6

That we live in a society where the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer

#7

When people think that’s twins have to act the same

#8

The feel of newspaper or the paper that crayons are wrapped in makes me want to cry.

#9

When I hear something squeak I shrivel up as if I’m cold

#10

Drips on the side of a cup. Just…ugh.

Patrick Penrose
