Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Pet Peeve Of Yours? (Closed)

Is there something that bothers you? that it seems that everyone is ok with it?
#1
When you buy a candy bar and you open it and its already broken.
#2
Peeves the Poltergiest. But he isn’t my pet.
#3
People who bite into Kit Kats without breaking them first. Like, who does that?!
#4
When you open a bag of chips expecting it to be full but then it turns out it’s only filled 1/3.
#5
When the volume on a devise is any number other than one ending in 5 or 0.
#6
That we live in a society where the rich get richer, and the poor get poorer
#7
When people think that’s twins have to act the same
#8
The feel of newspaper or the paper that crayons are wrapped in makes me want to cry.
#9
When I hear something squeak I shrivel up as if I’m cold
#10
Drips on the side of a cup. Just…ugh.
