35 Sarcastically Honest Slogans That Reveal The True Nature of Famous Brands, As Shared By Folks In This Online Group

Brands are mostly recognized by their logos but another important part of a company’s branding is their slogan. Brand slogans are usually short and catchy, they are a representation of the brand’s identity and makes them stand out among other competitors.
They should reveal the benefits of the products and also show the values of the company. But people believe that not all slogans that companies have are always that honest. So redditor night_howler_grt thought of asking, “If brands were brutally honest, what brand would have what slogan?” and people in the thread put all the wrong things that these companies do into one catchy phrase.
Tupperware: Have you ever wanted to throw away food, but just not now?
Image source: ItsDeCia, Nicole
Seaworld: You’ll enjoy it a lot more than the animals do.
Image source: CaptainDreadEye, Britt Reints
gucci: being expensive is literally our entire marketing strategy
Image source: Azulaang4ever, c5aeb0c_aeb0c49p
BuzzFeed: because you’re too lazy to go on Reddit, and we’re too lazy to write original content.
Image source: thecookietrain, BuzzFeed
Coca Cola: It was better with a hint of cocaine, but type 2 diabetes will have to do.
Image source: jillaaa, Mike Mozart
Dove bar soap: because you’d never buy soap called pigeon
Image source: read110, Mike Mozart
Nature Valley: Crumbs everywhere
Image source: codj23, Willis Lam
TikTok: Because watching your daughters friends from the window is weird
Image source: Jdaddyk07, Nordskov Media
Facebook: your privacy is our business
Image source: Honest-Cicada4897, Sarah Marshall
Amazon: come make that bald guy even richer while we treat our employees like s**t
Image source: Lord-AG, Mike Mozart
Google: We finish your thoughts for you.
Image source: URTheCurrentResident, Neon Tommy
YouTube: You dont matter to us now watch our double ads!
Image source: MuffinRacker342, Dave Dugdale
And you thought you were weird. – Reddit
Image source: Just_Construction523, Eva Blue
Pepsi: “Is Pepsi OK?”
Image source: ShutterBun, Mike Mozart
Taco Bell: 57 Menu items, Six ingredients!
Image source: GeneralFactotum, Mike Mozart
Target: The upperclass Walmart
Image source: VirtualIce23, Mike Mozart
Microsoft. If there was a way we could force you into a yearly subscription for the very floor your computer sits on, we would
Image source: Rhaski, Mike Mozart
Taco Bell. You’re stoned, we’re stoned, so lets eat.
Image source: Chrome_Armadill, Mike Mozart
La Quinta: Spanish for “next to Denny’s”
Image source: LeoMarius, faungg’s photos
UPS: We know your you’re probably home but ain’t nobody got time for that!
Image source: Crohnies, Atomic Taco
FedEx : our drivers take out their anger on your items.
Image source: StickyGoodness, Tomás Del Coro
Apple IPad: distracting your toddler made easy
Image source: Insane_Membranes, Tatsuo Yamashita
RC Cola: we’re just happy to be involved in the taste test
Image source: jolbina, MichaelMcLean
Facebook: it’s worse than you think.
Image source: luxebooty, Glen Young
Instagram: you’ll never look this good.
Image source: BR_Nukz, Joni Vanhoecke
Disney. Really, what other option do you have? We run the entertainment world
Image source: ElderMageSnowvine94, Dave Hogg
Facebook: You are the product.
Image source: Arctelis, Johan Larsson
Froot loops: they are all the same flavours
Image source: loki_wonders, Mike Mozart
Nestle: I killed people for this. Be grateful
Image source: Gh3rkins, Mike Mozart
Most fashion brands : from kids for kids
Image source: what_a_dude, Mike Mozart
McDonalds: Preserving our food for generations to come.
Image source: cactibob
Tinder: Pay extra to stop us from c**kblocking you.
Image source: Hollywood899, Tinder
EA: unlock this slogan for 500 gems
Image source: THE_CURE666, Hector Alejandro
Roblox: We’ve made so much money off your kids, we can’t believe it either…
EA: Go get your parents credit card
Image source: Dutch-in-Tahiti, G2A
