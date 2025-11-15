35 Sarcastically Honest Slogans That Reveal The True Nature of Famous Brands, As Shared By Folks In This Online Group

by

Brands are mostly recognized by their logos but another important part of a company’s branding is their slogan. Brand slogans are usually short and catchy, they are a representation of the brand’s identity and makes them stand out among other competitors. 

They should reveal the benefits of the products and also show the values of the company. But people believe that not all slogans that companies have are always that honest. So redditor night_howler_grt thought of asking, “If brands were brutally honest, what brand would have what slogan?” and people in the thread put all the wrong things that these companies do into one catchy phrase.

More info: Reddit

#1

Tupperware: Have you ever wanted to throw away food, but just not now?

Image source: ItsDeCia, Nicole

#2

Seaworld: You’ll enjoy it a lot more than the animals do.

Image source: CaptainDreadEye, Britt Reints

#3

gucci: being expensive is literally our entire marketing strategy

Image source: Azulaang4ever, c5aeb0c_aeb0c49p

#4

BuzzFeed: because you’re too lazy to go on Reddit, and we’re too lazy to write original content.

Image source: thecookietrain, BuzzFeed

#5

Coca Cola: It was better with a hint of cocaine, but type 2 diabetes will have to do.

Image source: jillaaa, Mike Mozart

#6

Dove bar soap: because you’d never buy soap called pigeon

Image source: read110, Mike Mozart

#7

Nature Valley: Crumbs everywhere

Image source: codj23, Willis Lam

#8

TikTok: Because watching your daughters friends from the window is weird

Image source: Jdaddyk07, Nordskov Media

#9

Facebook: your privacy is our business

Image source: Honest-Cicada4897, Sarah Marshall

#10

Amazon: come make that bald guy even richer while we treat our employees like s**t

Image source: Lord-AG, Mike Mozart

#11

Google: We finish your thoughts for you.

Image source: URTheCurrentResident, Neon Tommy

#12

YouTube: You dont matter to us now watch our double ads!

Image source: MuffinRacker342, Dave Dugdale

#13

And you thought you were weird. – Reddit

Image source: Just_Construction523, Eva Blue

#14

Pepsi: “Is Pepsi OK?”

Image source: ShutterBun, Mike Mozart

#15

Taco Bell: 57 Menu items, Six ingredients!

Image source: GeneralFactotum, Mike Mozart

#16

Target: The upperclass Walmart

Image source: VirtualIce23, Mike Mozart

#17

Microsoft. If there was a way we could force you into a yearly subscription for the very floor your computer sits on, we would

Image source: Rhaski, Mike Mozart

#18

Taco Bell. You’re stoned, we’re stoned, so lets eat.

Image source: Chrome_Armadill, Mike Mozart

#19

La Quinta: Spanish for “next to Denny’s”

Image source: LeoMarius, faungg’s photos

#20

UPS: We know your you’re probably home but ain’t nobody got time for that!

Image source: Crohnies, Atomic Taco

#21

FedEx : our drivers take out their anger on your items.

Image source: StickyGoodness, Tomás Del Coro

#22

Apple IPad: distracting your toddler made easy

Image source: Insane_Membranes, Tatsuo Yamashita

#23

RC Cola: we’re just happy to be involved in the taste test

Image source: jolbina, MichaelMcLean

#24

Facebook: it’s worse than you think.

Image source: luxebooty, Glen Young

#25

Instagram: you’ll never look this good.

Image source: BR_Nukz, Joni Vanhoecke

#26

Disney. Really, what other option do you have? We run the entertainment world

Image source: ElderMageSnowvine94, Dave Hogg

#27

Facebook: You are the product.

Image source: Arctelis, Johan Larsson

#28

Froot loops: they are all the same flavours

Image source: loki_wonders, Mike Mozart

#29

Nestle: I killed people for this. Be grateful

Image source: Gh3rkins, Mike Mozart

#30

Most fashion brands : from kids for kids

Image source: what_a_dude, Mike Mozart

#31

McDonalds: Preserving our food for generations to come.

Image source: cactibob

#32

Tinder: Pay extra to stop us from c**kblocking you.

Image source: Hollywood899, Tinder

#33

EA: unlock this slogan for 500 gems

Image source: THE_CURE666, Hector Alejandro

#34

Roblox: We’ve made so much money off your kids, we can’t believe it either…

Image source: jmedi11, G2A

#35

EA: Go get your parents credit card

Image source: Dutch-in-Tahiti, G2A

Patrick Penrose
