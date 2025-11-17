Hey Pandas, What’s Something You Wish Everyone Knew? (Closed)

by

We all have a life hack, fact, etc., that we wish everyone knew. Whether this is a hack to help people or something stupid people don’t seem to know, share some things you wish everyone knew!

#1

No whole group of people are bad. Not all Germans are Nazis, not all Russians hate Ukrainians, etc.

#2

That it’s not up to workers to make the rules, it’s up to the manager -_-
Like, no, Susan, I can’t just give you 50 cups. This is a coffee shop, not Walmart. If you need cups, go buy them. I don’t make the rules, I just make the coffee.

#3

You are loved :D

Whether you know it or not there is someone out there who loves you

#4

Scientific theory isn’t the same thing as a regular theory. A scientific theory is something that explains why something works. A scientific theory can never be a fact

#5

IT’S PRONOUNCED “noo-clee-err” NOT “noo-cyoo-lerr” ISTG

