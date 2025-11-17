Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Thing About Winter?

Some people love winter. Others hate it. To those others, here’s a place we can convince you otherwise.
#1
I like to go for a walk with my dog during twilight. Not many folks around anymore at that time here where I live. I enjoy the quiet and peace. I love the lighting at around 5-6pm. Not fully dark yet – on clear days it’s beautiful, really relaxes me. No worries, no problems for a while. Just my dog and me.
#2
The fact that it’s 6 months away!!
( in Australia)
#3
all the layers and warm clothes. Not being hot. Glögi!! Glögi!! oh and Glögi!
#4
Sleeping under a heavy blanket
#5
snow and hot chocolate are the best combination
#6
In Finland, I just have to deal with the cold and darkness. I like walking when it snows a lot. The snow muffles the sound and the visibility is weaker, then you feel as if you are alone in the whole world. It’s so quiet and peaceful. The atmosphere is incredible. When the lakes freeze, you can hear how the ice makes a special sound when the waves hit under the formed ice. Such a voice is often heard in sci-fi movies. Very difficult to explain. otherworldly sound.
#7
The blankets, snow, hot chocolate, Christmas, my and my siblings’ birthdays, early darkness/sunsets, being able to wear as many layers as u want- it’s not like u can take infinite layers off in summer, the pretty lights around, the joy in the air
#8
all of the festivals and holidays!
so many memories :))))
#9
The cold. It helps ease my migraine headaches.
#10
Watching snow fall. That’s it. Not shoveling it, or walking on it or driving on it. Just watching it fall.
#11
That it’s cold enough to keep trash containing pet poop, expired food, or other potentially smelly items from smelling up the garbage bin and garage. I also like the really cold water that comes out of the tap.
#12
My sisters and brothers birthdays, my son’s birthday, my birthday and my parents birthdays also, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s
#13
it’s snowy. Christmas. Christmas=presents and sweets(or good food) and family time
#14
comfy clothes,hot cocoa/tea and snow
