Hey Pandas, Recreate This Dino Pic In A Way Ai Wouldn’t

by

Add to the dinosaur in a way AI wouldn’t!

#1 I Could Never Be As Fabulous As This Dino

#2 Goodtime Bob The Protochicken

#3 You Go Little Guy

#4 Scoliosis Dino

#5 Tyrannosaurus Relephant

#6 5th Form – Flame Dino!

#7 Bananasaurus Rex Eating A Banana

#8 Love Rex

#9 Ham-A-Sarus (Sorry. I Am Definitely Not An Artist.)

#10 Is The Shicken-Saurus Terrorising The People Or Are The People Terrorising The Chicken-Saurus?

#11 What Dinosaur??

#12 Regina George The Dinosaur

#13 Harry Potter

#14 Slaying Furrie Dino

#15 This Be My Face The Whole Time I’m Scrolling

