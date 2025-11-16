To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

by

My name is Vladimir Grig, I am an illustrator by education, but I have been working in contemporary art for more than 20 years. And yet, each of my works is, first of all, a drawing, an illustration for a story. Surely you remember the “technical” black-and-white drawings in textbooks. Having set out to revive them, I decided to use beads. This discovery or rediscovery, in my opinion, has been very successful.

Bright and shiny beads attract attention and they are associated with jewelry, holidays, and celebrations. I often “play on the contrast”: in a cheerful beaded technique, works dealing with serious, deep topics are created.

Working with glass beads is painstaking. It takes me about two months to create a 110 x 210 cm canvas. Beads, glass beads, and mosaics often cover the entire canvas. Sometimes I add acrylic paint.

More info: gridchinhall.com

This is a complete artwork called “Summer. Moscow”

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

A fragment of a canvas covered with glass beads

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

Another fragment

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

And one more

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

My stuff

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

In process

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

“Autumn. Rome”, 2022, 110 x 210 cm

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

And this is a sketch for “Autumn. Rome”

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

It’s me at work

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

Beads glow

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

Seems simple, but no

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

“Winter. Kyoto”, 2021, 110 x 210 cm

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

Canvas, acrylic, glass beads, mosaic

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

A few snowmen for winter

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

See how the snow is falling?

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

Snow falls on Japanese roofs

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

That’s how I do it

To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“They Somehow Thought Free Spaghetti Was A Reasonable Request”: 45 Of The Most Peculiar Requests Waiters Have Ever Heard
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Son Shares Photo Of His Dad, Sad That No One Is Coming To His New Donut Shop, It Goes Viral And People Flood The Shop
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Girlfriend Shows That Autism Is Not All About Science, It Can Be Also Be About Art
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Why The Co-Creator Of Friends Didn’t Want To Have A Reunion
3 min read
May, 20, 2021
30 Unusual And Disturbing Things These People Saw At Someone Else’s House
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
83 Historical Photos That Are Too Weird, Wild, Or Wonderful To Be Forgotten
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.