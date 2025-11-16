To Make The Paintings “Alive” I Cover Them With Glass Beads (17 Pics)

My name is Vladimir Grig, I am an illustrator by education, but I have been working in contemporary art for more than 20 years. And yet, each of my works is, first of all, a drawing, an illustration for a story. Surely you remember the “technical” black-and-white drawings in textbooks. Having set out to revive them, I decided to use beads. This discovery or rediscovery, in my opinion, has been very successful.
Bright and shiny beads attract attention and they are associated with jewelry, holidays, and celebrations. I often “play on the contrast”: in a cheerful beaded technique, works dealing with serious, deep topics are created.
Working with glass beads is painstaking. It takes me about two months to create a 110 x 210 cm canvas. Beads, glass beads, and mosaics often cover the entire canvas. Sometimes I add acrylic paint.
This is a complete artwork called “Summer. Moscow”
A fragment of a canvas covered with glass beads
Another fragment
And one more
My stuff
In process
“Autumn. Rome”, 2022, 110 x 210 cm
And this is a sketch for “Autumn. Rome”
It’s me at work
Beads glow
Seems simple, but no
“Winter. Kyoto”, 2021, 110 x 210 cm
Canvas, acrylic, glass beads, mosaic
A few snowmen for winter
See how the snow is falling?
Snow falls on Japanese roofs
That’s how I do it
