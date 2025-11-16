50 Incredibly British Pics That Show The Hilarious And Casual Side Of Life In The UK (New Pics)

We hope you’ve got your Earl Grey and scones ready, Pandas, because things are going to get incredibly British here, awfully quickly, and we all need to look the part. Quick question though, do you put the jam or the cream on your scones first? Don’t panic if you don’t know—it took for the news about how the Queen does it herself to get out in order to settle the debate.

One of the best places to get a broad view of life in the United Kingdom is the r/CasualUK subreddit. A community of nearly 1.2 million members, the online group is proud to share what being a Brit is really about. The moments they share range from the thoroughly hilarious to the wholesome, and everything in between (including some saucy jokes here and there [wink, wink, nudge, nudge]). Scroll down for the best pics that are as British as Brits can be.

If you happen to live in the UK or you’ve spent time there, let us know what you love about the culture and the people the most. And don’t shy away from telling us about the things you found bizarre, either. Once you’ve enjoyed this list to the fullest and finished upvoting all of your fave pics, take a peek at our earlier features about r/CasualUK here: Part 1 and Part 2. That way, you’ll have something to entertain you during afternoon tea as well.

Bored Panda got in touch with comedy writer and all-around talented creator Ariane Sherine, from London, to get to grips with the British character, the UK’s cuisine, and why weather is such an important topic. She also revealed how the Brits have reacted to the apocalyptic heatwave this week. Read on to see what she told us.

#1 There’s Only One Queen

Image source: Mindless_Ease9161

#2 One Of The More Creative Female/Male Toilet Signs I’ve Seen

Image source: 26326312

#3 Message

Image source: Mental-Dust

#4 First Time I’ve Seen Something Like This, So Cool

Image source: TerrysChocoOrange

#5 Place Your Bets. Was This The Result Of A Public Vote?

Image source: minimaddi

#6 I’m Assuming 401 Years Ago This Person Died Very Unexpectedly

Image source: CultureShipinabottle

#7 The International Symbol For “I Might Have Another Sandwich”

Image source: ImGreatAtNothing

#8 I Went To View A House Yesterday And Found This Qr Code On The Back Of A Cupboard Door. I Got Bloody Rick Rolled During A House Viewing!

Image source: Sirius_55_Polaris

#9 My Brother In Law Received A Very British Christmas Complaint!

Image source: TechnoGlobeTrotter

#10 Upon Passing My Driving Test I Was Stoped By A Complete Stranger From Leicester Who Offered To Buy Me A Pint In Celebration Sometimes We Few Can Be A Friendly Bunch Thanks Howard

Image source: zembo12

#11 For Some Reason This Has Made Me Feel Quite Patriotic

Image source: asteroidnerd

#12 My Little Brother Just Returned From Trick Or Treating…

Image source: much_bad_gramer

#13 So I’m Strolling Through London And I Hear A Gentleman Say To Me “I Like Your T-Shirt” To Which I Say “Are You Bill Nighy”. He’s A Lovely Guy

Image source: OwenJthomas89

#14 My Sister Has Taken Up Embroidery…

Image source: Welshboyed

#15 H&m Championing The Escaped Dementia Patient Look

Image source: Mobilethrashacetate

#16 Casual Guard Animal

Image source: TheFailedAmature

#17 The Royal Mail Is Trialling The Cutest Electric Van Ever

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#18 I Actually Love This. We Shouldn’t Pretend That Sex Stops After A Certain Age And/Or Surgery

Image source: screenshotofdispair

#19 Paramedics Of The Great North Air Ambulance Training On Jet Suits To Reach Emergencies This Summer. Flying To A Fell In 90 Seconds Instead Of 30 Minutes On Foot, Lake District, UK

Image source: Immidandy

#20 This Pub In Wales Has Some Incredible Photography, Taken From It’s Very Own Beer Garden

Image source: Marcflaps

#21 Helping Others…

Image source: Sydney_brit

#22 Yesterday Morning In Lincoln. I Love This Time Of Year, When It’s Bright But Still Cool

Image source: marmitewarlock

#23 Two Of My Commute Drawings. Top One Is Done On The Tube Going Into London. Bottom One Is On The Way Home After Several Pints

Image source: sparklingwater12

#24 Can We Just Take A Minute To Appreciate This Accidental Cut During Bbc News Live, Back To The Newrooms?

Image source: Mightysmurf1

#25 View From My Desk This Morning. I Guess If The Elder God’s Have Come To Destroy The World, At Least They’re Starting With Coventry

Image source: Natrapx

#26 Gotta Love The Royal Mail

Image source: Murderhands

#27 Just Stumbled Across This Old Gem A Friend Of Mine Received A Few Years Back

Image source: Hollambeast

#28 Saw This On Quora And It Made Me Chortle

Image source: Andy_Cohen_1979

#29 Hey Guys, I Think I Might Have Peaked

Image source: nevetsprog

#30 This Made Me Smile. It’s So True

Image source: Altruistic-Tea7709

#31 Someone In This Office Needs To Drink More Water

Image source: Cornyboi180

#32 Wasn’t Expecting This At The Crossing This Morning

Image source: Snorlaxlacks

#33 Moved To England From The Us A Few Years Ago And Have Been Working On My Fry Up Game Ever Since

Image source: colddustgirl

#34 My Entry For The UK’s Dullest Playground

Image source: MarthaFarcuss

#35 Did This Today. Boiling Water In Flask To Cook/Keep Warm Frankfurters Till Lunch Time. Worked Way Better Than Expected. Picnic Hot Dogs

Image source: idontknow-imaduck

#36 I’ll Do It, I Swear

Image source: Domoshuuii

#37 Hot Fuzz 2 Now Filming In Blackfriars

Image source: harry20larry

#38 Spotted In Leicester Square

Image source: x-FiftyThree-x

#39 The Average Affordable UK House In 10 Years If The Market Doesn’t Change

Image source: dismygyans

#40 Damn It, I’m Going To Have To Spend Christmas With My Wife’s Family

Image source: OneArmJack

#41 Useless Finding Of The Day: You Can Fit Exactly Four Dark Chocolate Digestives In A Gü Pot

Image source: InnocentPapaya

#42 A Couple Got Fined £60 After A Woman With A Knitter Tshirt Walked In A Bus Lane, Triggering The Anpr Camera And Sending A Fine To The Couples Door

Image source: Currynrice9728

#43 Amazing. The Queen Waves From The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace At The Security Queue For Manchester Airport!

Image source: kraven420

#44 So It Turns Out The People At Lynx Have Officially Run Out Of Ideas

Image source: Soulless-Plague

#45 Tea In Bed With Liz

Image source: galindatherad

#46 I Jumped On The Lidl Jumper Bandwagon. My Boss Isn’t A Fan

Image source: UnitedGunnit

#47 I Attended My Sister-In-Law’s Ash Internment Yesterday, And They Brought Her Ashes To The Cemetery In A Sports Direct Bag

Image source: zappapostrophe

#48 Guys I Don’t Mean To Brag But I Finally Found Out How Carling Is Made

Image source: AltruisticSand4

#49 Just Got My New Water Bill. Looks Like I’ll Be Showering, Drinking And Washing At The Gym

Image source: ManILoveFarming

#50 The Most Condescending Note I Have Ever Received. I Am A Man In His Thirties Living In A Mostly Student Area

Image source: kingofvodka

