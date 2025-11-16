Hey Pandas, Draw A Comic About Your Life! (Closed)

Draw a comic about your life! You can draw a life-changing event, a daily experience, or anything in between!
It can be sad, funny, romantic, wholesome, etc.
You can use any tools or materials.
It doesn’t have to be good! You could be a professional graphic novel artist, or have the skills of a three-year-old, and your comic would still be welcome!
It has to be your original work! If someone else drew it off of your idea though, please credit them!
Have fun!
#1 I Always Get Distracted When I’m Trying To Do My Homework, Which My Sister Somehow Senses
#2 I’ve Never Done Anything This Stupid But This Is Usually How My Friends And I End Up Doing Stupid Stuff
#3 The Story Of Our Cat Bear
