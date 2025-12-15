MIL Declares “Evil Has Moved Into This Family” When DIL Gives Premature Birth, Refuses To Believe It

A baby’s arrival is almost always celebrated in families. However, sometimes, the little ones arrive a little too early. One in 10 babies in the U.S. is born prematurely, but with adequate care and lots of love from their family, they can have as beautiful and as full a life as anyone. Though not all babies are so lucky.
Some premature babies have grandparents who can’t respect the boundaries set by their parents. Recently, one mom shared a story of how her MIL criticized her and her husband for protecting their child and their other parenting decisions. Feeling torn, she asked for advice on whether it would be too cruel to rob her child of a relationship with his grandparents or if they should continue to suffer the constant criticism for his sake.
A new mom of a preemie baby found it increasingly hard to deal with her opinionated MIL
She wanted her son to have a relationship with his grandparents, but the constant criticism and drama were becoming too much
“She sees our boundaries as an unjust attack, and she keeps saying that she’s older, so she knows better, and I should ‘respect’ that,” the mom added
Commenters shared similar stories and urged the parents to cut contact: “Your son is better off without them”
