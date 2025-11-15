50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Convincing someone you’re right is all about confidence. If you fake it, you’ll make it, right? R-right? Having bucketloads of confidence is great (and certainly dramatic), however, it’s never enough in isolation… especially if you’re just plain wrong and everyone around you knows it.
Being direct. Looking assured. Feeling unwavering and braver than Braveheart—these are all wonderful qualities to have, but without other substantial things to back it up, it’s all just bravado without the bite. And darn it if it isn’t entertaining as heck to watch!
We’re not the only ones to think so. In fact, that’s why the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit, with over 404k members, exists. Their community is built around poking fun at people who are chock full of confidence but get deflated the moment someone with an ounce of logic and common sense chimes in. There’s plenty of facepalm moments waiting for you, so get scrolling and upvoting your fave pics. Remember to visit the r/confidentlyincorrect community if you like their stuff!
Bored Panda interviewed the creator of the subreddit, redditor ShadowAlchemy. Read on for what they told us about how the community started and got popular, as well as for their thoughts about to what extent confidence is important in real life and what we should do if we ever find ourselves to be confidently incorrect.
#1 Princes vs. Princess. Plurals Are Difficult For Some
#2 Let’s See Those Snarky Atheists Answer That
#3 Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt
#4 Factchecking
#5 Confidently Corrected An Author
Image source: StephenKing
#6 *your
#7 Flag Code? In My America?!
#8 ”For The Last Time”, He Proclaimed
#9 Smart Enough To Lead… Smart Enough To Breed?!?!
#10 “I’m Not Sure If I Agree But Ok”
#11 Hmm… Yes. That Sounds Right. Zeus, Mr Horny Year Round, Has Only One Son
#12 Third Hole?! Surely You Jest!
#13 “Thank God I’m A Math Major”
#14 Do The Basic Math, People!
#15 Oscar The Grouch
#16 Ah, Us Politics… A Neverending Source
#17 1) Star Is A Shape And 2) Oranges And Blackberries
#18 Covid Has Brought Out The Best In Everyone!
#19 Communism Is When You Are Only Allowed To Buy One Share Of A Stock
#20 Abigail Must See This Reply As An Instant Win
#21 America Didn’t Import Slaves
#22 He Wasn’t Even Italian, He Was Austrian And Born In Modern Day Croatia. Not To Mention He Was Also An American Citizen At One Point
Image source: 3YearLetterman
#23 “Where’d You Get That, From CNN?”
#24 Someone Doesn’t Understand How The Food Supply Chain Works… Or Agriculture, For That Matter
#25 Ben…
#26 Wikipedia Is Wrong
#27 Trying To Justify A Murder
#28 So Confidently
#29 Three Perfect Example. Except For, Not
#30 Hmmmm
#31 “That’s Because We Are Not A Democracy!”
#32 *5999
#33 I Guess Aztecs Are Not Native To The Americas…
#34 Defo A ‘Strayan
#35 You Are Not Circumcised
#36 Micro$oft
#37 Confidently Argued Blind People Couldn’t Feel Their Own Fingers
Image source: brainpain152
#38 Man, Those Pesky Hackers Evolve More And More Every Day
#39 It Does
#40 1 Kilometre Is Less Than A Mile
#41 Apparently, Skin Color Is An STD Now
#42 Redefining Middleman
#43 “Counting Votes After Election Day Has Never Been Done Before”
#44 Never Leave Home Without A Clean Tampon!
#45 Confidently Incorrect About North America
Image source: 1691UK
#46 The President Of The United States, Totally Ignorant Of History That Took Place During His Own Lifetime
#47 The Greeks Were Christians
#48 Diamonds Are Heavier Than… Diamonds?
#49 Good Job
#50 An Interesting Way Of Adding Percentages….
