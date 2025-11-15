50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

by

Convincing someone you’re right is all about confidence. If you fake it, you’ll make it, right? R-right? Having bucketloads of confidence is great (and certainly dramatic), however, it’s never enough in isolation… especially if you’re just plain wrong and everyone around you knows it.

Being direct. Looking assured. Feeling unwavering and braver than Braveheart—these are all wonderful qualities to have, but without other substantial things to back it up, it’s all just bravado without the bite. And darn it if it isn’t entertaining as heck to watch!

We’re not the only ones to think so. In fact, that’s why the ‘Confidently Incorrect’ subreddit, with over 404k members, exists. Their community is built around poking fun at people who are chock full of confidence but get deflated the moment someone with an ounce of logic and common sense chimes in. There’s plenty of facepalm moments waiting for you, so get scrolling and upvoting your fave pics. Remember to visit the r/confidentlyincorrect community if you like their stuff!

Bored Panda interviewed the creator of the subreddit, redditor ShadowAlchemy. Read on for what they told us about how the community started and got popular, as well as for their thoughts about to what extent confidence is important in real life and what we should do if we ever find ourselves to be confidently incorrect.

#1 Princes vs. Princess. Plurals Are Difficult For Some

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Let’s See Those Snarky Atheists Answer That

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Well Maybe That’s Her Favorite Kind Of Yogurt

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#4 Factchecking

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Confidently Corrected An Author

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: StephenKing

#6 *your

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Flag Code? In My America?!

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#8 ”For The Last Time”, He Proclaimed

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Smart Enough To Lead… Smart Enough To Breed?!?!

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#10 “I’m Not Sure If I Agree But Ok”

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Hmm… Yes. That Sounds Right. Zeus, Mr Horny Year Round, Has Only One Son

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Third Hole?! Surely You Jest!

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#13 “Thank God I’m A Math Major”

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Do The Basic Math, People!

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: 11 months ago

#15 Oscar The Grouch

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Ah, Us Politics… A Neverending Source

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#17 1) Star Is A Shape And 2) Oranges And Blackberries

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Covid Has Brought Out The Best In Everyone!

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Communism Is When You Are Only Allowed To Buy One Share Of A Stock

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Abigail Must See This Reply As An Instant Win

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#21 America Didn’t Import Slaves

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#22 He Wasn’t Even Italian, He Was Austrian And Born In Modern Day Croatia. Not To Mention He Was Also An American Citizen At One Point

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: 3YearLetterman

#23 “Where’d You Get That, From CNN?”

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Someone Doesn’t Understand How The Food Supply Chain Works… Or Agriculture, For That Matter

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Ben…

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Wikipedia Is Wrong

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Trying To Justify A Murder

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#28 So Confidently

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Three Perfect Example. Except For, Not

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Hmmmm

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#31 “That’s Because We Are Not A Democracy!”

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#32 *5999

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#33 I Guess Aztecs Are Not Native To The Americas…

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Defo A ‘Strayan

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#35 You Are Not Circumcised

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Micro$oft

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Confidently Argued Blind People Couldn’t Feel Their Own Fingers

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: brainpain152

#38 Man, Those Pesky Hackers Evolve More And More Every Day

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#39 It Does

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#40 1 Kilometre Is Less Than A Mile

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Apparently, Skin Color Is An STD Now

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Redefining Middleman

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: 5 months ago

#43 “Counting Votes After Election Day Has Never Been Done Before”

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Never Leave Home Without A Clean Tampon!

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Confidently Incorrect About North America

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: 1691UK

#46 The President Of The United States, Totally Ignorant Of History That Took Place During His Own Lifetime

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#47 The Greeks Were Christians

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Diamonds Are Heavier Than… Diamonds?

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Good Job

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

#50 An Interesting Way Of Adding Percentages….

50 Overconfident People Who Got Ridiculed For It Online

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NCIS Season 10 Finale
What’s Next for NCIS: Los Angeles after Season 10 Finale?
3 min read
May, 22, 2019
Margot Robbie To Bring Female-Led Shakespeare To Television
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2018
Madam Secretary
Madam Secretary: Climate Change is Real. Mike B. Loses A Friend.
3 min read
Mar, 18, 2019
Soulstober: 30 Characters From The Darksouls Series That I Drew For Inktober
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
93 Of The Darkest Family Secrets These People Found Out
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
This Kid Is Streaming Fortnite For Over 10 Hours A Day To Raise Money For His Dad’s Cancer Treatment
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.