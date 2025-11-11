Adorable Friendship Between Elephant and Dog Who Love Playing in the Water

This is one of the most adorable animal friendships that we’ve seen in a long time. Bubbles the African elephant and Bella the black Labrador, both residents at the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, have become the best of friends, and can often be seen playing in the water together. Pictures have been published of them playing fetch in the water – Bubbles throws the ball with her trunk while Bella jumps off of Bubbles’ head or back and swims to retrieve the ball.

Bubbles was rescued in Africa after her parents were both found killed by poachers during a 20-year slaughter of elephants in Africa for their ivory. She was one of few elephants adopted – the rest were released or killed because facilities for them could not be found. When Bubbles first arrived, she weighed only 340 lbs and stood 42 inches tall. Now, she is over 9 ft tall and weighs about 4 tons. Bella was left at the park by the contractor who built Bubbles her swimming pool.

Luckily, they’ve found each other! What other heartwarming animal friendships have you heard of?

Source: Myrtle Beach Safari | Photographs by: Barry Bland (via)

