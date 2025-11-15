40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

It can get weird and dangerous out there, in the vast wilds of the internet. You’d best take a few Pandas with you for safety!
The internet and social media aren’t inherently good or evil: they’re tools that we use however we want to and they double as mirrors of us as a society. Suddenly, online anonymity can seem both a blessing and a curse while the freedom of expression bumps into some serious trouble where fake news is concerned.
So it’s no wonder that from the moment that you log on in the morning and the second you log out at night that your experience is likely to be a mixed bag of good, bad, and straight-up ugly posts. Those last two categories? That’s where the r/insanepeoplefacebook subreddit shines the brightest.
A community of nearly 2.1 million members, ‘Insane People Facebook’ collects (yup, you guessed it!) the most ‘insane’ posts on Facebook and beyond. We’ve collected some of the best of the worst of social media to share with you today, dear Readers, so grab yourself a bucket full of popcorn because the ride’s going to be wild.
Bored Panda reached out to the r/insanepeoplefacebook moderator team to learn more about the community from the perspective of those who actually manage the day-to-day. Two members of the team, both with four years of experience, were kind enough to open up about the subreddit. One of the moderators told me that the subreddit “was meant to be a collection of insane submissions to social media.” Meanwhile, the second moderator, Merari01, said that the subreddit is fun and “it’s great to see how successful it has become over the years.”
Read on for our full interview with the two moderators and how the 2016 US presidential election changed the online group.
#1 What About Nurses Who Wear Them 10 Hours A Day!?
Image source: Mary_Floid
#2 Your First Defense
Image source: Cupittycake
#3 Walmart Is All Out Of Fs To Give
Image source: DaFunkJunkie
#4 This Anti Vaxxer Trying To Stop Her Son From Getting Vaccinations Himself
Image source: Helix1050
#5 Fact Check
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#6 Excellent Reply By The Doctor To This Antivaxx Piece Of S**t
Image source: shampoo_and_d**k
#7 The Burn Of The Highest Order
Image source: shampoo_and_d**k
#8 Large Yikes
Image source: Daniel217306
#9 A Lot Of People Actually Retweeted It
Image source: KajEriksen
#10 Why Do People Hate Helping Others? It’s Insane
Image source: trent_rc
#11 Oh My God
Image source: YEETTHETURKEY
#12 Yep, No White Peoples Can Learn Spanish!
Image source: Datbio69420noscope
#13 Build That Wall!
Image source: NYxMadridista
#14 My Friend Is So Smort
Image source: barelybritishbee
#15 Is This Even A Question?
Image source: Emmabarnett
#16 Nervous Charlie Hebdo Screams
Image source: shrimaan_nobody
#17 No Respect For Elders Anymore
Image source: suckfail
#18 Cnn Is Not Messing Around
Image source: mikiebarb
#19 If You’re Going To Bring Up Hitler, Do Your Research
Image source: asianj1m
#20 It’s A Tornado Drill
Image source: SkadoodleMemes
#21 It’s The Principle Though
Image source: beemovie-bestmovie
#22 I’m At A Loss For Words On This One
Image source: JSkillet28
#23 Maybe Not “Insane” But I Thought It Was Pretty Funny And I Wanted To Share
Image source: PiggyBank32
#24 Guess Kelly Was Too Busy Licking Boots To Realize Her Mistake
Image source: Cloudpaii
#25 It’s A Tragic Day For All Of Us
Image source: lucynyu13
#26 Seems Pretty Nuts To Me
Image source: LilSmthn27
#27 Sweet Mother Of God
Image source: PandaJuiceGames
#28 Bruh
Image source: justheretolurk07
#29 Did You Know Baby Boomers Share Almost 7x As Much Disinformation On Social Media Than Other Adults?
Image source: rainbowdallas6
#30 If You Have To Lie To Prove A Point, You’ve Already Lost The Argument
Image source: jaytix1
#31 For Real ?!
Image source: Bamarooski
#32 Imagine Being Proud Of Posting This
Image source: gottamemethemall
#33 She Did, In Fact, Forget
Image source: AvalanchGoon
#34 One Of The Coldest Takes I’ve Seen This Month
Image source: WickershamBrotha
#35 I-
Image source: DuhLastBrownie
#36 Hmm
Image source: TomatoJamJellyFish
#37 Slavery Wasn’t Bad! Grandpa Loved Knocking Up The Help
Image source: NumberNumb
#38 Depression Is A Phase
Image source: quora
#39 Imagine Not Knowing That Puddles Are Normal
Image source: Bmchris44
#40 Cut My Life Into Pieces
Image source: andrewface
Follow Us