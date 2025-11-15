40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

by

It can get weird and dangerous out there, in the vast wilds of the internet. You’d best take a few Pandas with you for safety!

The internet and social media aren’t inherently good or evil: they’re tools that we use however we want to and they double as mirrors of us as a society. Suddenly, online anonymity can seem both a blessing and a curse while the freedom of expression bumps into some serious trouble where fake news is concerned.

So it’s no wonder that from the moment that you log on in the morning and the second you log out at night that your experience is likely to be a mixed bag of good, bad, and straight-up ugly posts. Those last two categories? That’s where the r/insanepeoplefacebook subreddit shines the brightest.

A community of nearly 2.1 million members, ‘Insane People Facebook’ collects (yup, you guessed it!) the most ‘insane’ posts on Facebook and beyond. We’ve collected some of the best of the worst of social media to share with you today, dear Readers, so grab yourself a bucket full of popcorn because the ride’s going to be wild.

Bored Panda reached out to the r/insanepeoplefacebook moderator team to learn more about the community from the perspective of those who actually manage the day-to-day. Two members of the team, both with four years of experience, were kind enough to open up about the subreddit. One of the moderators told me that the subreddit “was meant to be a collection of insane submissions to social media.” Meanwhile, the second moderator, Merari01, said that the subreddit is fun and “it’s great to see how successful it has become over the years.” 

Read on for our full interview with the two moderators and how the 2016 US presidential election changed the online group.

#1 What About Nurses Who Wear Them 10 Hours A Day!?

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Mary_Floid

#2 Your First Defense

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Cupittycake

#3 Walmart Is All Out Of Fs To Give

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: DaFunkJunkie

#4 This Anti Vaxxer Trying To Stop Her Son From Getting Vaccinations Himself

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Helix1050

#5 Fact Check

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U

#6 Excellent Reply By The Doctor To This Antivaxx Piece Of S**t

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: shampoo_and_d**k

#7 The Burn Of The Highest Order

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: shampoo_and_d**k

#8 Large Yikes

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Daniel217306

#9 A Lot Of People Actually Retweeted It

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: KajEriksen

#10 Why Do People Hate Helping Others? It’s Insane

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: trent_rc

#11 Oh My God

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: YEETTHETURKEY

#12 Yep, No White Peoples Can Learn Spanish!

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Datbio69420noscope

#13 Build That Wall!

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: NYxMadridista

#14 My Friend Is So Smort

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: barelybritishbee

#15 Is This Even A Question?

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Emmabarnett

#16 Nervous Charlie Hebdo Screams

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: shrimaan_nobody

#17 No Respect For Elders Anymore

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: suckfail

#18 Cnn Is Not Messing Around

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: mikiebarb

#19 If You’re Going To Bring Up Hitler, Do Your Research

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: asianj1m

#20 It’s A Tornado Drill

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: SkadoodleMemes

#21 It’s The Principle Though

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: beemovie-bestmovie

#22 I’m At A Loss For Words On This One

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: JSkillet28

#23 Maybe Not “Insane” But I Thought It Was Pretty Funny And I Wanted To Share

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: PiggyBank32

#24 Guess Kelly Was Too Busy Licking Boots To Realize Her Mistake

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Cloudpaii

#25 It’s A Tragic Day For All Of Us

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: lucynyu13

#26 Seems Pretty Nuts To Me

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: LilSmthn27

#27 Sweet Mother Of God

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: PandaJuiceGames

#28 Bruh

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: justheretolurk07

#29 Did You Know Baby Boomers Share Almost 7x As Much Disinformation On Social Media Than Other Adults?

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: rainbowdallas6

#30 If You Have To Lie To Prove A Point, You’ve Already Lost The Argument

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: jaytix1

#31 For Real ?!

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Bamarooski

#32 Imagine Being Proud Of Posting This

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: gottamemethemall

#33 She Did, In Fact, Forget

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: AvalanchGoon

#34 One Of The Coldest Takes I’ve Seen This Month

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: WickershamBrotha

#35 I-

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: DuhLastBrownie

#36 Hmm

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: TomatoJamJellyFish

#37 Slavery Wasn’t Bad! Grandpa Loved Knocking Up The Help

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: NumberNumb

#38 Depression Is A Phase

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: quora

#39 Imagine Not Knowing That Puddles Are Normal

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: Bmchris44

#40 Cut My Life Into Pieces

40 Times People Were Unbelievably Stupid, As Shared By This Online Group

Image source: andrewface

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Five Most Scheming, Slippery, Terrible Characters on Television
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2013
Jessica Jones
Jessica Jones Season 1 Episode 7 Review: “AKA Top Shelf Perverts”
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2015
A Video Of A Guy Explaining An Easy Yet Brilliant Way To Make Friends As An Adult Went Viral With Almost 6M Views
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Family Throws A Surprise Birthday Party For Its 13 Y.O. Senior Dog And He Can’t Believe They Remembered
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man Finds A Secret Doorway With Stairs Hidden In Kitchen Cupboard During An Apartment Viewing And People Online Are Creeped Out
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Movie Review: Black Adam
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.