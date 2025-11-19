35 Photos So Weird, They May Stick In Your Brain Like A Bad Dream

When someone gives you a present, the polite thing to do is show appreciation, even if you didn’t love the gift. Socks for Christmas? Thanks, they’re perfect! Canned soup as a birthday present? Yum. Thanks, Grandma! And one online community has become the poster child for maintaining great manners, even when presented with images that they find absolutely repulsive.
We took a trip to the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling posts below. From pics that will make you cringe to photos that you might immediately regret looking at, scroll down to see a list of images you’re probably not going to like either! Good luck scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you truly hate.
#1 Tih Braces In The Apocalypse
Image source: [deleted]
#2 Thanks, I Hate How Cringey I Am
Image source: [deleted]
#3 Thanks, I Hate The Rich
Image source: Equivalent-Series540
#4 Thanks, I Hate How Giraffes Are Stranger Than Unicorns
Image source: _kylebrownlee
#5 Thanks, I Hate Helpless Centaur Babies
Image source: Oriaxxxz
#6 Thanks, I Hate British Business Times
Image source: Tyler_The_Wise
#7 Thanks I Hate Parking Lots…
Image source: socialistsloots
#8 Thanks, I Hate The Biblically Accurate Angel On The Tree
Image source: phil_lol_ogist
#9 Thanks, I Hate This Surprise Twist On The Nigerian Scam Meme
Image source: MatHouchens
#10 Thanks I Hate Flaccid Teeth
Image source: Exotic-Knowledge-883
#11 Thanks, I Hate Mountain Dew
Image source: anotsonicebean
#12 Thanks I Hate The Power Of Suggestion
Image source: LouBegaVEVO
#13 Thanks, I Hate A**sive Parents
Image source: isnatchkids
#14 Thanks, I Hate Frogs Now
Image source: punilyScrape70
#15 Thanks, I Hate This Guy Picking Up A Clump Of His Hair
Image source: Twobold_
#16 Thanks I Hate Og Mr. Potato Head
Image source: intense_sense09
#17 Thanks I Hate Lil Wayne Cosplay
Image source: OmegaPryme
#18 Thanks, I Hate This Tweet
Image source: chardonyay
#19 Thanks, I Hate Bone Cancer
Image source: donnydangledown
#20 Thanks I Hate Rawdogging The Decline Of Man
Image source: wills_account
#21 Thanks, I Hate It
Image source: kileymissesari
#22 Thanks, I Hate Redbull
Image source: r0sexcl0uds
#23 Thanks I Hate Pay-Per-Use Spike Benches
Image source: flhx107
#24 Thanks I Hate Duck Wine Openers
Image source: BlanketMage
#25 Thanks, I Hate This Captcha
Image source: L1NK_03
#26 Thanks, I Hate Crocissants
Image source: theglennisshow
#27 Thanks, I Hate Rainbow Farts
Image source: Lonestar-Boogie
#28 Thanks, I Hate Silica Gel Packets
Image source: ChungusMcFunkopop
#29 Thanks, I Hate Styrosteve
Image source: SteveStyro
#30 Thanks, I Hate This Guy’s Laptop
Image source: CelebrationWild7276
#31 Thanks, I Hate Spider-Man
Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569
#32 Thanks, I Hate What Happened To Discourse About Nietzsche
Image source: FukaiMorii
#33 Thanks, I Hate This
Image source: Xander395
#34 Thanks, I Hate Ninja Turtles
Image source: SeaworthinessNo1173
#35 Thanks, I Hate Jimmy Fallon
Image source: bottsking
