35 Photos So Weird, They May Stick In Your Brain Like A Bad Dream

When someone gives you a present, the polite thing to do is show appreciation, even if you didn’t love the gift. Socks for Christmas? Thanks, they’re perfect! Canned soup as a birthday present? Yum. Thanks, Grandma! And one online community has become the poster child for maintaining great manners, even when presented with images that they find absolutely repulsive.

We took a trip to the Thanks, I Hate It subreddit and gathered some of their most unsettling posts below. From pics that will make you cringe to photos that you might immediately regret looking at, scroll down to see a list of images you’re probably not going to like either! Good luck scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that you truly hate.

#1 Tih Braces In The Apocalypse

Image source: [deleted]

#2 Thanks, I Hate How Cringey I Am

Image source: [deleted]

#3 Thanks, I Hate The Rich

Image source: Equivalent-Series540

#4 Thanks, I Hate How Giraffes Are Stranger Than Unicorns

Image source: _kylebrownlee

#5 Thanks, I Hate Helpless Centaur Babies

Image source: Oriaxxxz

#6 Thanks, I Hate British Business Times

Image source: Tyler_The_Wise

#7 Thanks I Hate Parking Lots…

Image source: socialistsloots

#8 Thanks, I Hate The Biblically Accurate Angel On The Tree

Image source: phil_lol_ogist

#9 Thanks, I Hate This Surprise Twist On The Nigerian Scam Meme

Image source: MatHouchens

#10 Thanks I Hate Flaccid Teeth

Image source: Exotic-Knowledge-883

#11 Thanks, I Hate Mountain Dew

Image source: anotsonicebean

#12 Thanks I Hate The Power Of Suggestion

Image source: LouBegaVEVO

#13 Thanks, I Hate A**sive Parents

Image source: isnatchkids

#14 Thanks, I Hate Frogs Now

Image source: punilyScrape70

#15 Thanks, I Hate This Guy Picking Up A Clump Of His Hair

Image source: Twobold_

#16 Thanks I Hate Og Mr. Potato Head

Image source: intense_sense09

#17 Thanks I Hate Lil Wayne Cosplay

Image source: OmegaPryme

#18 Thanks, I Hate This Tweet

Image source: chardonyay

#19 Thanks, I Hate Bone Cancer

Image source: donnydangledown

#20 Thanks I Hate Rawdogging The Decline Of Man

Image source: wills_account

#21 Thanks, I Hate It

Image source: kileymissesari

#22 Thanks, I Hate Redbull

Image source: r0sexcl0uds

#23 Thanks I Hate Pay-Per-Use Spike Benches

Image source: flhx107

#24 Thanks I Hate Duck Wine Openers

Image source: BlanketMage

#25 Thanks, I Hate This Captcha

Image source: L1NK_03

#26 Thanks, I Hate Crocissants

Image source: theglennisshow

#27 Thanks, I Hate Rainbow Farts

Image source: Lonestar-Boogie

#28 Thanks, I Hate Silica Gel Packets

Image source: ChungusMcFunkopop

#29 Thanks, I Hate Styrosteve

Image source: SteveStyro

#30 Thanks, I Hate This Guy’s Laptop

Image source: CelebrationWild7276

#31 Thanks, I Hate Spider-Man

Image source: Beautiful_Fishing569

#32 Thanks, I Hate What Happened To Discourse About Nietzsche

Image source: FukaiMorii

#33 Thanks, I Hate This

Image source: Xander395

#34 Thanks, I Hate Ninja Turtles

Image source: SeaworthinessNo1173

#35 Thanks, I Hate Jimmy Fallon

Image source: bottsking

Patrick Penrose
