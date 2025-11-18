Lady Asked Nice Guy For His Number And They Decided To Go On A Date, Now Everyone Wants Updates

Listen, don’t you think that the all-pervasive and all-powerful online world has almost ruined the wonderful genre of the classic romantic story? Yes, yes, exactly that, the good old-fashioned kind, with an exchange of phone numbers, a touching walk hand in hand in a beautiful autumn city park, with the first kiss…
Okay, the first kiss in the story we’re going to tell you today hasn’t happened yet, but we’re almost sure it will happen. At least our heroine, the user u/deprimeli, is in a very romantic mood. And the story itself – well, Hollywood has made tons of them – but believe me, that doesn’t make it any less beautiful.
More info: Reddit
The author of the post is a woman who hadn’t been dating anyone for almost 2 years – and recently found a really sweet guy
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The man works as a car mechanic and he was the one who met the author when she came to the repair station with some car issue
Image credits: deprimeli
Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The guy treated her so sweetly and kindly that when another car issue happened, our heroine took it as a sign from above to meet him again
Image credits: deprimeli
This time they exchanged numbers, started texting soon after – and today is their first date in the city park!
So please meet the Original Poster (OP) – a woman who, by her own admission, hasn’t dated anyone for the past two years – and now this exciting moment has arrived. It all started with a meeting at a car repair station, where the author took her car because of some problem.
The mechanic turned out to be a nice and probably handsome guy and, most importantly, he behaved very politely and courteously. He explained to the OP in detail and calmly what the problem with her car was, without resorting, as the author notes, to a condescending tone, which, alas, many men still use when discussing car repairs with a woman.
For several days, this guy didn’t leave our heroine’s mind – so when another minor breakdown was recently discovered in her car, the woman considered it a literal sign from above. And so, having come to the same mechanic again, she was really glad when he recognized her and smiled welcomingly.
Words led to words – and the original poster asked the guy for his number – “just to call right away if suddenly another issue with the car appears.” He readily agreed and even entered his number on her phone himself. The author immediately dialed him so that he would save her number – and, exchanging smiles, they parted.
Well, they parted only to have the mechanic text her a couple of days later – “just in case, to see how her car is doing.” They chatted on Whatsapp for a bit – and the guy invited our heroine to go for a walk in the park with some ice cream. She happily agreed – and is now really excited about it. The date is today – so good luck to them both!
Image credits: halayalex / freepik (not the actual photo)
You know, former British Prime Minister Disraeli is often credited with the famous words: “There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.” We don’t know about the first two, but statistics say that in recent years, the main meeting place for people wanting to date someone has been online dating apps and services.
According to data cited by Forbes, about three out of ten adults in the U.S. say they actively use dating apps, and 40% percent are quite sure that these apps have made dating much easier for them. Moreover, almost 70% of respondents admit that an online meeting led them to a romantic relationship.
It is not surprising that, for example, the wedding web portal The Knot confidently places online in first place among the places to find a date for modern Americans, and only fourth and fifth places belong to meetings at work and social settings. So, you must admit – the story we told looks like a fossilized dinosaur somewhere straight from the ’90s…
However, people in the comments were only touched by this story, wishing the original poster and her new crush good luck. “This is so sweet! Please update us after the date, and good luck!” one of the responders wrote. “People who are genuinely kind and patient at their work are often kind behind the scenes, too. Best of luck!” another person wished sincerely.
And some of the commenters also came up with a couple of funny ideas on how this plot could develop in the future. “At the wedding he will finally admit he sabotaged your car so you’d come back and see him again,” someone wittily noted. However, the author responded that if it came to a wedding, she’d definitely not be against such a confession. And has anything similar ever happened to you too, our dear readers?
People in the comments were incredibly touched by this story and only wished the woman and her crush nothing but luck
Image credits: Karolina Kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Follow Us