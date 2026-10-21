Reporter Praised For Response After Star Breaks Down And Reveals He’s In A “Bad Place” Mid-Interview

Viewers were touched by an interview exchange between a sports presenter and snooker star Mark Allen, who nearly broke down in front of the camera.
During a post-match interview, the Northern Irish player admitted he was in a “bad place” after a challenging few months.
“So hard to watch. The interviewer deserves a lot of credit,” one commented online.
A sports presenter won hearts for showing compassion as Mark Allen struggles through his interview
The emotional interview took place right after Mark Allen, 40, suffered a 4-2 defeat to Jordan Brown in the opening round of the Northern Ireland Open.
It marked the snooker star’s first appearance on the World Snooker Tour this season since his terrible loss against Wu Yize during the semi-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield in May.
He had withdrawn from the previous seven tournaments for personal reasons.
The player, who has been considering whether to walk away from the sport for good, admitted to TNT Sports presenter Rachel Casey that it’s been “tough.”
“Not good if I’m honest. Really overwhelmed,” he responded with candid honesty after she asked about how he felt competing after a break.
The Northern Irish star admitted he was struggling as he questioned his future in snooker
“I’m in a bad place at the minute. Even just to go out there and try was tough. I think if I wasn’t playing Jordan, I wouldn’t have come back,” the Irish star went on to say.
The player explained that the game against Jordan Brown could have been a fitting end to his career if he walked away with a victory.
“I felt like if I was going to play one last time, playing here at the Waterfront, where it all started in 2005, against one of my best mates, I thought that was a better way to sign out,” Allen said.
Despite receiving support from those around him, he explained that his struggles were personal.
“I’ve been flooded with support, but the problems are within. I just don’t see a future with snooker if I’m honest. It’s sad to say, because it’s what I have loved to do since I was 12,” he admitted.
“But the last few months have been really difficult, and it’s put snooker into perspective for me. At the moment, I’m just trying to survive.”
Rachel Casey’s compassionate response won praise from netizens
As Allen struggled with his sentiments, Casey also became emotional.
“It’s so good to see you, and I know it’s so hard,” she told him.
“You have so many friends and so many people there for you, and I really want you to know that,” she continued. “Everyone is behind you Mark, always. We wish you all the best.”
Her response struck a chord with viewers, who praised the presenter for handling the vulnerable moment with sensitivity rather than treating it as just another post-match interview.
“Superb piece of interviewing. Showed great compassion to a good guy. Go well, Mark. Everyone is behind you,” one commented online.
“Who’s the interviewer? They handled that with a huge amount of humanity and understanding,” one said.
Another wrote, “This is what poor mental health looks like. I am in the same boat but many around me mistook it for apathy and laziness … So horrible, debilitating and isolating.”
Following the interview, Allen shared an update about his mental health
Allen later shared a lengthy statement on social media, saying everything he said in the interview “was true.”
He said he’s “been in a mental health clinic” for the last 10 weeks and was discharged to try and get back into the game.
“I’m not ok, but I”m ok in that itself,” he added, saying he could “see the light now” and would be continuing his treatments.
The former world number one said he has contemplated retirement after a difficult year
The emotional interview followed a challenging period for the decorated snooker player, who has won 12 ranking tournaments, including the 2022 UK Championship, since he went pro in 2005.
In May, Allen missed a match-winning black against Wu Yize which could have taken him to his first World Championship final.
After losing the deciding frame to Wu, Allen retreated from the World Snooker Tour circuit.
He admitted it was a “really difficult” period in his life, and returning to compete against Brown after a break felt like an “achievement.”
“For me, today was not about the result or the performance; it was trying to enjoy the experience of playing one of my best mates in one of my favorite arenas, in one of my favorite tournaments,” he told BBC Sport NI after the game this week.
“I am not going to announce [retirement] right now after a defeat,” the snooker star said
Allen said he wasn’t going to announce his retirement now after a defeat. But he admitted he had been “contemplating” for a while.
“Something needs to change within the next six weeks before the UK Championship for me to show up,” he added. “And I need to work hard on myself in the next few weeks and see what is around the corner.”
Netizens praised TNT Sports presenter Rachel Casey for her response
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