‘Time Traveler’ Warns The World About Aliens And Dinosaurs, Claims To Have Come Back From 2045

Phil of the Future was one of my favorite shows growing up. Little did I know that in the modern, tech-savvy world of 2026, there would be more than one person claiming to be a time traveler. And the kicker? They haven’t been fully disproven either.
It all comes from a 2019 video that recently regained popularity, in which a man claims to have traveled through time and landed in 2019 to warn us about the dangers of what’s to come, while also giving some insight into how our universe will eventually unfold. And it all starts with aliens. So, without further ado, let’s dive into the story of Adam Archon.
In 2019, Adam Archon, a self-proclaimed time traveler, decided to put himself through a lie detector test to prove he wasn’t lying about his experience
Image credits: vecstock / Magnific (not the actual photo)
During the interview, Archon explains that he was actually born in 2019 but traveled back from 2045, a future where time travel has become far more common
The video resurfacing online is from 2019, the year Archon claims he was born and traveled back to. As he explains, he was in the year 2045 when he traveled back to his birth year to share what Americans could expect from the country over the following 20 years, and it’s a lot of chaos and technology that’s supposedly to come.
According to Archon, time travel technology has existed since the 80s, but it will become publicly accessible in 2028, meaning everyone will be able to experience it — and that’s just two years away. But here’s the kicker: why did his video suddenly gain so much traction after all this time? Well, it’s all because of the United States Pentagon’s release of classified UFO files.
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According to the alleged choronaut, time traveling will become publicly accessible in 2028 — or, in other words, in two years’ time
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That same year, we can also supposedly expect aliens to officially land on Earth, finally uncovering decades of government secrets
Image credits: rawproduction / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Aside from aliens roaming around, Archor also warns that dinosaur cloning will also become a common practice, and that humans are actually the ones flying UFOs
Image credits: OT Stok / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Tech will also be far more evolved than we expected, and the temporal voyager affirms that all monetary transactions will be conducted through a microchip called “The One”
Back in July, the U.S. government unsealed formerly classified UFO files containing photos and videos dating all the way back to the 1940s. With this newfound information, many netizens rediscovered Archon’s polygraph test, in which he claims aliens will land on Earth in 2028, finally ending government secrecy and confirming what the public has always suspected.
Moreover, he claims that a universal implantable microchip called “The One” will be introduced to the public in 2029, and that it will make money obsolete. According to Archon, all monetary transactions will be made through this chip, which will also serve other purposes, such as improving health and increasing cognitive capabilities.
Image credits: oleshkoart / Magnific (not the actual photo)
But of course, according to Archon, that future comes at a cost, and he claims the United States will no longer exist as we know it, having been renamed “District 3” instead
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In order to oversee this transaction into a partitioning world, the traveler claims it will all be conducted by an AI program called “The Light”
On a broader level, the alleged chrononaut also claimed that cloning will become widely normalized, especially when it comes to bringing dinosaurs back. Non-avian dinosaurs went extinct approximately 66 million years ago, but Archon says time-travel technology has made it possible to obtain living specimens.
According to him, by 2045, we will be able to see “T. Rex, Triceratops, velociraptors” roaming around, making these prehistoric species a reality for everyone living on Earth.
Image credits: user35692504 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
This artificial intelligence juggernaut will supposedly be released in 2033, and it is expected to also control your microchip to improve your quality of life
Image credits: VenusVerse / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Archor is also not the only person who has come forward claiming they’re time travelers, but this time, he provided a lot more specific conditions
On a more political note, Archon also shares what he claims is in store for the United States — and only the United States. According to him, the country’s future is dystopian, though he insists he’s telling the truth. He claims the U.S. government as we know it will be dissolved in 2030.
It will allegedly no longer be an independent nation, instead becoming part of a unified yet partitioned global government that divides countries into districts. According to Archon, the United States will be placed in “District 3.” He also claims this new system will be overseen by an artificial intelligence program called “The Light.
Image credits: ahmadzada / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Now, despite passing the polygraph test, several experts have pointed out that Archon’s story contains inconsistencies and makes legally impossible claims, including his prediction that a new robotic release in 2020 would become controversial. Nonetheless, people are eager to see whether any of his predictions come true. But what about you? Do you think there’s any truth to his words?
As predicted, netizens took, for the most part, this situation with a grain of salt
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