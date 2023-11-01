From stage to the screen, English actor Tom Bateman has proven his talent and versatility with a remarkable repertoire of roles in acclaimed productions. He began his career on stage and came to public consciousness in the early 2010s with his portrayal of Claudio in Robert Delamere’s interpretation of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. And then Danny Hillier in The Tunnel, the British-French adaptation of the acclaimed Danish–Swedish crime series—The Bridge.
Tom Bateman got his breakthrough in 2013 as Giuliano de’ Medici in David S. Goyer’s historical fantasy drama series Da Vinci’s Demons. Though a recurring role, it allowed the actor to showcase his talent to a wider, global audience, paving the way for him to penetrate Hollywood. Since then, he has starred in Jekyll and Hyde, Vanity Fair, Beecham House, Behind Her Eyes, and Based on a True Story. As he continues to solidify his place in the competitive industry, the following are facts about his life and career.
1. Tom Bateman Has 12 Siblings, Including A Twin Brother
The English actor born and raised in Oxford, Oxfordshire, England, hails from a large family of 15. He’s one of the 13 children of his teacher-parents. Growing up, his father worked as a music teacher, whereas his mom worked as a primary school teacher. Of his 12 siblings, the Giuliano de’ Medici actor admits he’s closer to his twin brother, Merlin Bateman. “…If you grow up with someone every day from birth, you’re going to be more in tune with them. I’m more in tune with him…,” he told Sky reporter Bethany Minelle in a 2015 interview. While he’s the only actor in his family, his parents and siblings have always supported his career. “But they don’t prize what I do above anyone else…and that’s how it should be,” stated the 2018 winner of the British GQ Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor Of The Year.
2. He Fell In Love With Acting At Age 15
Tom Bateman discovered acting during his teenage years. He recalls he was 15 when he decided to become a professional actor. This was after he participated in a National Youth Theatre production. He returned from the show and told his mom he wanted to perform for a living. She gave her blessings, but the family was too poor to support him financially. To pursue his passion, he started auditioning for drama school. He got a spot at one of his favorite schools, Bristol Old Vic, but couldn’t attend due to the financial obligations required. Instead, he opted for the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), which awarded him the Leverhulme Scholarship. Without the scholarship, Bateman doesn’t think he would have been able to afford drama school. “I’m very lucky to have got that scholarship; otherwise, I wouldn’t be here today,” he told Minelle.
3. Tom Bateman Has A Robust Acting Portfolio In Theatre
Long before the English actor found his way to the screens, he had been performing on stage. Tom Bateman has a robust stage-acting resume that dates back to his teenage years. While working in several bars during his gap year, he was also performing on stage: he participated in at least three shows that year. At LAMDA, he played parts in various productions, including William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, Cabaret, Coriolanus, The Cherry Orchard, and The Innocent Mistress.
A former member of the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company, the Behind Her Eyes actor has also been involved in several productions at the Garrick Theatre and the Noel Coward Theatre in London. Some of his notable theatre roles are in Shakespeare in Love, The Duchess of Malfi, The Lion in Winter, and The Winter’s Tale. He’s also performed in productions of The White Devil, A Prayer for Owen Meany, and The Importance of Being Earnest among others.
4. His Hollywood Film Debut Was In Jonathan Levine’s Snatched
After years of performing on stage, Tom Bateman pulled off his screen debut in 2011, starring alongside Alex Beckett and Jonathan Coy in Robert Delamere’s Much Ado About Nothing. His next movie role came in 2015 when he played Michael Redmane in Ben Cura’s Creditor. The English actor pulled off his Hollywood film debut in 2017 as James in Jonathan Levin’s comedy film Snatched. This was also the year he played Marc in Joe Ahearne’s B&B and Bouc in Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express, a role he reprised in 2022’s Death on the Nile. His most recent film role had him play Chris Jewell in Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, a 2022 biographical survival film about the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.
5. Tom Bateman Met His Wife On The Set Of Murder on the Orient Express
The English actor told The Scotsman that he’s “…a bit of an old-fashioned person who keeps things private.” That’s an attitude he has maintained about his personal life since he gained mainstream recognition. While he has kept his private life away from the media, it’s no secret he’s married to English actress Daisy Ridley. The two met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express and began dating in 2017. However, they kept their relationship private, refusing to confirm or deny they were dating.
In 2019, it circulated that they had started living together in London. This was also the year Ridley began wearing a diamond ring on her engagement finger. Reports emerged that they secretly exchanged vows in 2020, but it wasn’t confirmed until January 2023. While promoting her romantic dramedy Sometimes I Think About Dying at the Sundance Film Festival, the actress disclosed that she was married. Ridley was asked about her ring during an interview with Rolling Stone, and she said: “Yes! I got married.” Tom Bateman and his wife continue to keep their marriage private without divulging details of their wedding.