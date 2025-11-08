Time To Get Ready For Christmas: My 20 Cross Stitch Patterns

Hey, Pandas! Julie here, a designer of digital cross-stitch patterns.

For me, the holiday season always starts early, because there’s so much to do! Catch an idea by the tail, think it over, and manage to bring it to life.

I really love Christmas projects, they give that very feeling of the holidays. I like giving gifts to my family and friends. For me, gifts are a whole ritual, because besides cross-stitch, I often paint the frames for my designs myself.

Christmas is approaching fast, and for me, that means one thing: it’s time to start stitching.

Today I want to show some of my patterns.

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

#14

#14

#15

#15

#16

#16

#17

#17

#18

#18

#19

#19

#20

#20

