Rocket Coffee Table By Stelios Mousarris

Some people say that coffee gives you wings. Well, it’s probably true, unless you’re Stelios Mousarris, a Cyprus-based furniture designer, for whom wings were not enough – he got five awesome rockets!
All jokes aside, he’s now back with his newest coffee table design induced by his childhood nostalgia (make sure to check his previous Inception-inspired table). “I have been collecting toys and action figures and anything nostalgic from my childhood until this day,’ says Mousarris on his website. ‘Every time I take a look at my collectibles I remember my childhood, when I used to play for hours on end without a care in the world. I wanted to recreate that feeling of carefreeness and nostalgia with the Rocket Coffee Table.”
The aerial rockets are brought to life from his personal toy collection, and they’re not attached to the glass which means that every owner is able to form their own desired structure. Various techniques, such as 3D printing, resin casting and traditional hand curved pieces were used to complete this design that, Mousarris hopes, “will draw a smile on the face of nostalgic adults, children, and children trapped in adult bodies.”
More info: mousarris.com | Facebook (h/t: designboom)
Stelios Mousarris created this rocket coffee table design inspired by his childhood nostalgia
The aerial rockets are brought to life from his personal toy collection
They’re not attached to the glass which means that every owner is able to form their own desired structure
Various techniques, such as 3D printing, resin casting and traditional hand curved pieces were used to complete this design
Mousarris hopes that it “will draw a smile on the face of nostalgic adults, children, and children trapped in adult bodies”
Follow Us