Guy Shares 28 Incredible Before & After Rescue Dog Transformations, Shows What Love Can Do

A saying that people who work in animal rescue live by is that saving one abandoned, mistreated or stray dog won’t change the world, but for that one dog, the world will change. But even though the individuals are important, and you can see that change just by looking at these before and after pictures of adorable dogs who were picked up from the streets, animal rescue can have more far-reaching effects as well—it can create a community where people are vigilant and care about animal welfare.
26-year-old David Fernández makes it his mission to turn rescue dogs that are unrecognizable due to neglect into happy house pets. While most passersby wouldn’t dare to touch these cases of severe mange and matted hair, Fernández responds to reports of downtrodden abandoned animals by getting them the vet care they need and connecting them with loving foster homes and eventually adopters. You’ll be amazed by what these dogs look like after a few months of good food and baths.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
