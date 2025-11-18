30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

She’s the girl who believes she’s the best choice and who is never in the wrong. She sees herself as a delicate flower whose heart often gets broken by vicious, toxic men. She’s also convinced that all the male population cares about is how to take advantage of women’s bodies and throws passive-aggressive fits on social media when she gets rejected.
Sounds familiar? If so, chances are you have encountered at least one ‘nice girl’ in your lifetime. She’s the male equivalent of a ‘nice guy’ and can be equally as toxic and frustrating a persona as these knights in digital armor.
Luckily, the ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is set on calling out such behavior in hopes that it helps men and women distinguish fake nice behavior from the real thing. Scroll down to find their most cringeworthy posts, and be sure to share your own ‘nice girl’ encounters below.
While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with a women’s transformologist, Carolina Stukenberg, who kindly agreed to tell us more about how seeking validation from men can contribute to women becoming ‘nice girls.’
#1 What I Love About This Tiktok Generation Is Them Publishing Their Worst Deeds With Full Hd Selfie, So The Rest Of The World Can Stay Away Lol
Image source: ScaryTimeTravel
#2 Manipulation To “Humble” Him
Image source: dancingpianofairy
#3 Manipulation 101 : Guy Becomes A Backup Plan
Image source: Silent_Assasin14
#4 Guy Politely Acknowledges Break Up Message And She Gets Mad At Him For It
Image source: outcastreturns
#5 Nice Girl Setting Standards
Image source: Specialist-Wrap3680
#6 This Is A Perfect Example Of Someone Being Overly Dramatic. It’s Amusing How Some People Think So Highly Of Themselves
Image source: I_DoBelieveImOnFire
#7 Guys, I Think I’m In Love
Image source: AlbertHoffman55
#8 Am I In The Wrong Here Because She Withheld That She Had Children?
Image source: BilboMoneyBaggs
#9 Compliments Are Insulting
Image source: User4723
#10 This Just Happened On My Alt Account Lol (Now With Less Username)
Image source: AnthrallicA
#11 Nice Girl Has Trouble With Her Spelling (Xpost From R/Boneappletea)
Image source: JeaneOconnor94
#12 Couldn’t Be Bothered To Wait When Told He Was On His Way
Image source: TealBlueLava
#13 Girlfriend Cheated On Me. Broke Up With Her Then She Sent This
Image source: SerinaLyles45
#14 How Insecure Do You Have To Be To Say This
Image source: dulamangaelach
#15 I Get What I Want, Always!
Image source: Only1Fab
#16 I Too, Love Being A Trashy Person
Image source: ChemicalAd7912
#17 She’s Mad The Man She Rejected Moved On
Image source: Frankensteins_Kid
#18 Easly Satisfied With The Best
Image source: Weak_Cardiologist905
#19 Imagine Being This Self Absorbed
Image source: CapraCat
#20 Happened A While Back, But Being Threatened Still Cracks Me Up
Image source: Ok_Brilliant8359
#21 Next Week She’ll Be Asking “Why Am I Single?”
Image source: officialnicksaban
#22 Me Too Sis, Me Too
Image source: grubbyfraulein
#23 I’m Very Confused
Image source: WlfChld
#24 Ex Girlfriend Showed Up To My Apartment Uninvited
Image source: Agitated_Ad3585
#25 Apparently This Man Isn’t A “True Gentleman” Because He Wants Her To Feel Safe
Image source: outcastreturns
#26 She Seems Nice
Image source: agni07
#27 Don’t Date Witches. She Cheated On Me 2 Years Ago. I Have Blocked Her On Everything And She Still Sends Me Spells
Image source: MysteriisDomSatan
#28 My Cousin Posts This Nonsense, But Then Goes And Hits Her Ex-Boyfriend With A Car
Image source: ilikebgirlstx
#29 I Don’t Think This Is The Flex You Thought It Was
Image source: cafejocky93
#30 Alpha Man Raised By Queen, Please Apply!
Image source: [deleted]
