30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

by

She’s the girl who believes she’s the best choice and who is never in the wrong. She sees herself as a delicate flower whose heart often gets broken by vicious, toxic men. She’s also convinced that all the male population cares about is how to take advantage of women’s bodies and throws passive-aggressive fits on social media when she gets rejected.  

Sounds familiar? If so, chances are you have encountered at least one ‘nice girl’ in your lifetime. She’s the male equivalent of a ‘nice guy’ and can be equally as toxic and frustrating a persona as these knights in digital armor. 

Luckily, the ‘Nice Girls’ subreddit is set on calling out such behavior in hopes that it helps men and women distinguish fake nice behavior from the real thing. Scroll down to find their most cringeworthy posts, and be sure to share your own ‘nice girl’ encounters below.

While you’re at it, don’t forget to check out a conversation with a women’s transformologist, Carolina Stukenberg, who kindly agreed to tell us more about how seeking validation from men can contribute to women becoming ‘nice girls.’

#1 What I Love About This Tiktok Generation Is Them Publishing Their Worst Deeds With Full Hd Selfie, So The Rest Of The World Can Stay Away Lol

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: ScaryTimeTravel

#2 Manipulation To “Humble” Him

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: dancingpianofairy

#3 Manipulation 101 : Guy Becomes A Backup Plan

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Silent_Assasin14

#4 Guy Politely Acknowledges Break Up Message And She Gets Mad At Him For It

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: outcastreturns

#5 Nice Girl Setting Standards

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Specialist-Wrap3680

#6 This Is A Perfect Example Of Someone Being Overly Dramatic. It’s Amusing How Some People Think So Highly Of Themselves

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: I_DoBelieveImOnFire

#7 Guys, I Think I’m In Love

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: AlbertHoffman55

#8 Am I In The Wrong Here Because She Withheld That She Had Children?

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: BilboMoneyBaggs

#9 Compliments Are Insulting

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: User4723

#10 This Just Happened On My Alt Account Lol (Now With Less Username)

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: AnthrallicA

#11 Nice Girl Has Trouble With Her Spelling (Xpost From R/Boneappletea)

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: JeaneOconnor94

#12 Couldn’t Be Bothered To Wait When Told He Was On His Way

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: TealBlueLava

#13 Girlfriend Cheated On Me. Broke Up With Her Then She Sent This

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: SerinaLyles45

#14 How Insecure Do You Have To Be To Say This

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: dulamangaelach

#15 I Get What I Want, Always!

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Only1Fab

#16 I Too, Love Being A Trashy Person

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: ChemicalAd7912

#17 She’s Mad The Man She Rejected Moved On

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Frankensteins_Kid

#18 Easly Satisfied With The Best

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Weak_Cardiologist905

#19 Imagine Being This Self Absorbed

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: CapraCat

#20 Happened A While Back, But Being Threatened Still Cracks Me Up

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Ok_Brilliant8359

#21 Next Week She’ll Be Asking “Why Am I Single?”

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: officialnicksaban

#22 Me Too Sis, Me Too

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: grubbyfraulein

#23 I’m Very Confused

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: WlfChld

#24 Ex Girlfriend Showed Up To My Apartment Uninvited

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: Agitated_Ad3585

#25 Apparently This Man Isn’t A “True Gentleman” Because He Wants Her To Feel Safe

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: outcastreturns

#26 She Seems Nice

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: agni07

#27 Don’t Date Witches. She Cheated On Me 2 Years Ago. I Have Blocked Her On Everything And She Still Sends Me Spells

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: MysteriisDomSatan

#28 My Cousin Posts This Nonsense, But Then Goes And Hits Her Ex-Boyfriend With A Car

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: ilikebgirlstx

#29 I Don’t Think This Is The Flex You Thought It Was

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: cafejocky93

#30 Alpha Man Raised By Queen, Please Apply!

30 Times Women Didn’t Get Away With Their ‘Nice Girl’ Act And Got Shamed For It Online (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why “black-ish” is Calling it Quits after Eight Seasons
3 min read
May, 27, 2021
People Are Anonymously Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs That They Aren’t Supposed To Share In A Viral Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
23 Hilariously Absurd Comics By The Canadian Artist Cameron Spires (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Death and Other Details Cast: Who Stars in the Murder Mystery Series
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2024
Seb Lester Recreates Famous Logos By Hand Using Calligraphy Pens
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas If You Could Go Back In Time What Year Would You Go To And Why (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.