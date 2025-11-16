Members Of This Online Group Are Annoyed With People Not Having Common Sense And Ignoring These 40 Unwritten Rules

There are a lot of etiquette rules that people have to follow in order to prove themselves to be polite and respectful individuals. We learn those things from family members, teachers, and other people. However, not everyone likes to apply these rules or they simply don’t know about them and this might annoy some of those who find these things to be common knowledge. Having this in mind, one Reddit user @HAXposed asked others online what are some of the unspoken rules that people tend to break that annoy them.
The question that received 47.5k upvotes received various answers, stating that sometimes people forget to say thank you or talk with a full mouth of food, they like to listen to music loudly or have someone on speakerphone without the other caller knowing. These are only a few things that Reddit users find annoying and rude.
#1
If you see me taking off my headphones to listen and answer your question, then inmediately put them on again… 5 TIMES… it clearly means that I’m just being polite, not that I’m interested in talking to you, so STOP ASKING ME QUESTIONS.
#2
That it’s common courtesy to say “thank you” after receiving help/service from someone else.
#3
If someone says they’re not drinking tonight, don’t make them feel bad or imply they are being boring
#4
Asking couples when they’re going to be having kids. Not every couple wants/can have kids
#5
Standing in f**king doorways, go in or out, but get the f**k out of the way.
#6
Don’t ask people to do their job for free, even if you’re friends or family.
#7
Turn signals. They’re meant to be a warning, not an afterthought
#8
Don’t play music out loud from your mobile phones on public transportation. I get that you’re going to have a boring ride but don’t ruin everyone else’s.
#9
Move your cart to the side of the aisle when looking for groceries, don’t hog up the middle. “Oh, of course I’ll wait for you to pick out a flavor of beans, Sharon, take your time!”
#10
eating with your mouth closed
#11
You don’t need to attach yourself to the person in front of you when standing in queue
#12
Stand 2m back from the airport baggage carousel. If everyone does it, then enters that ring to grab their luggage and leave, then everyone can see their luggage as it comes and no one is jostling.
It never occurred to me until I traveled in South Korea and they had a white line around the carousel that everyone stood on. It was remarkably efficient and I wish the rest of the world adopted it.
#13
Let people know when you have them on speakerphone! Especially when your husband/wife/partner/friend/any other human is within earshot.
#14
That leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the parking lot is lazy and just plain rude. I hate finding a parking spot only to realize that there’s a f**king shopping cart already taking up the spot…
#15
Respect people’s right to say no. It’s okay to ask someone for something, or to do something, or whatever – but if they say no, don’t pester them or guilt trip them. People who pressure their friends are kind of garbage friends.
#16
You shouldn’t be texting while driving. That’s a given. But for the love of all that is holy, if you are the lead car at a red light PAY ATTENTION TO THE LIGHT. Some lights are short and all of us need to get through it. Update Twitter later.
I take my line leader duty seriously.
#17
When someone hands you their phone to use, don’t f**king go through it. It’s rude.
#18
Waiting for others to exit an elevator or train before entering.
Saying thank you when someone holds a door open.
One-for-one when merging lanes in heavy traffic.
#19
Waving when someone let’s you in, in traffic.
#20
Offer a glass of water to anyone providing physically stressful service at your place. Eg. Furniture delivery guy.
Lots of ppl assume that they are just doing their job, bit doesn’t mean you forget basic human courtesy
#21
Don’t immediately assume it’s okay to smoke in someone’s house, regardless of their living situation. I don’t care if it’s literally a cardboard box or an upscale mansion. Ask first.
#22
If someone is paying for your food, don’t order something expensive.
#23
Cover your mouth when you sneeze, apparently people don’t know this
#24
If you’re in a theater with plenty of available seats, don’t sit right next to a total stranger.
#25
If you aren’t friends with someone anymore, it doesn’t mean you can go around telling their secrets to everyone. “Secrets are secrets and under no condition shall they be broken.”
It’s truly disgusting to see how people don’t realize this. It’s basic knowledge you should know though it hasn’t been made as an actual rule.
#26
Warn people that you/your kid is sick before turning up at their house/interacting with them. Chicken pox, flu, hand foot and mouth, stomach bug all caught by my toddler in the last 12months and could have been avoided.
#27
If someone pays for something for you (I’m not talking about as a gift, I just mean ‘We can’t split the bill here so I’ll pay and you can pay me your half later’, ‘I’ll buy both of our concert tickets now and you can revolut me for it later’, etc) you really shouldn’t make them ask you to pay them back. Ideally not even once, but especially not two or three times.
If I owe someone money like that I make sure to pay them back as soon as I can and let them know once I’ve done it. I have a friend who I know is not short on money, but I stopped offering to pay for things for him in situations like the above because he just forgets and makes you ask him two or even three times before he does it. I really think that’s not fair to people. You’re putting them in an uncomfortable position.
#28
Bathroom door closed = “occupied.”
Bathroom door open wide = “available.”
Bathroom door slightly ajar with exhaust fan running = “enter at your own risk.”
#29
Hold the door open for the person behind you if they are close, atleast long enough to prevent the door from being slammed shut on their face.
#30
If you’re out at a restaurant/party/event with someone don’t offer any criticisms about their appearance unless they can actually change it.
“Oh thank you for pointing out the spot I missed shaving. I’ll just spend the rest of the night thinking about it and how I can do nothing about it.”
#31
If someone is hosting you, don’t insult or give a negative critique of their home. Some people have fewer resources than others, only one income to live off of, and have worked very hard to get less, etc. No need to point out home imperfections.
#32
Talking through movies. I can only say “yeah” and “mhm” so many times
#33
Stairs are for ascending and descending. Move out of the way when you are done using them. Standing in front of them and looking around like a lost tourist is not one of their functions.
#34
re-racking your weights at the gym. you lazy f*cks.
#35
You only take two slices of pizza max, until everyone has had their fill.
#36
Try your best to make sure there isn’t a third wheel in your group. It really sucks to be in that position.
#37
Don’t take the last of something without asking. Had gooey butter cookies I brought home when visiting family. I know they’re impossible to stop eating, so I guess it’s my fault. Offered roommates some when I left, came back and they were all gone. Never even got one :(
#38
That you should talk to people about things that involve them
#39
Pointing out awkward situations. If it wasnt awkward before, it now definitely is.
#40
You don’t need to be this close when you’re talking to me.
