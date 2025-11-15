Hey Pandas, If You Woke Up Tomorrow And Nobody Could Tell A Lie, Who Would Be The First Person You Called And Why? (Closed)

by

I saw this idea on a writing prompt, but I wanted to see your answers.

#1

NO ONE!!!!
I’m not taking the risk of telling anyone the truth! I’m a sociopath, just think what I would say to everyone if I spoke the truth!

#2

My friend who live down the street, he lies so much yet denies it. I am 100% certain he’s lying.

#3

My dog. I’ll ask him, “do you really know that I didn’t mean to step on your tail?”

#4

My friend, she lies a lot and won’t admit it, but I can tell she’s lying- I think. I wanna know stuff, I guess

#5

my friend whos trying to convince me myc crush likes me lol

or maybe…..

a random turtle

#6

My girlfriend to see if she actually loves me so i can shut up the voice in the back of my head that says she doesn’t

