People Spotted That Robert Downey Jr. And Chris Evans Look Like Iconic Disney Duos And It’s Hilarious

Captain America and Iron Man’s fight in the Civil War was probably one of the most anticipated clashes in recent cinematic history. While the two superheroes had a chance to duke it out in a brutal fight on screens, the actors behind these iconic duo characters only fight with words, and even then, in a joking matter only.

Robert Downey Jr. Is known for his jokes, especially funny social media posts, so it’s no surprise that every once in a while, he cracks one at his friend, Chris Evans. Perhaps inspired by Christopher’s enormous love for all things Disney, Downey Jr. sent the Marvel co-star a pair of photos comparing the two to classic characters.

It started a whole trend of trying to find similarities between Disney superheroes and other Disney characters. So scroll down below to check them out and tell us what you think.

#1

Image source: cxptainflint

#2

Image source: RobertDowneyJr

#3

Image source: RobertDowneyJr

#4

Image source: capsheroes

#5

Image source: rdj_Starkster

#6

Image source: ChrisEvans

#7

Image source: marvelxtina

#8

Image source: buckybarnes

#9

Image source: marvelxtina

#10

Image source: nussari

#11

Image source: sexcusemesebby

