Sanford and Son Cast: Meet the Stars of the Classic Sitcom

The Sanford and Son cast delivered one of the most hilarious sitcom performances of the ’70s. The NBC sitcom aired for six seasons, from January 14, 1972, to March 25, 1977. The American sitcom was based on the BBC1 early 60s to mid-70s British sitcom Steptoe and Son.
Sanford and Son is famously hailed as the precursor to several black American sitcoms. The show centered around the eponymous characters Fred G. Sanford and his son, Lamont Sanford. It is known for its running gags, racial humor, and catchphrases. Looking back to the 1970s with nostalgia, these were the Sanford and Son cast that captured hearts with comedy.
Redd Foxx as Fred G. Sanford
Unarguably one of the funniest African-American lead characters in a sitcom, Fred G. Sanford was the widowed, cantankerous, sharp-tongued, yet lovable junk dealer and star of the show. Having moved from his hometown of St. Louis when he was younger, Fred Sanford ran a salvage junk yard in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. Sanford runs the salvage yard with his son, Lamont Sanford, whom he often manipulates and jokes about.
Sanford is known for his witty insults, often calling his son “dummy.” In one of Sanford’s running gags, he places a hand on his chest while faking a heart attack. While looking up, he gestures towards his late wife and says, “This is the big one, Elizabeth! I’m coming to join ya, honey!” However, despite his prickly exterior, Sanford’s deep love for Lamont is evident, and their father-son relationship forms the show’s emotional core. The late stand-up comedian and actor Redd Foxx portrayed the character. Interestingly, the character of Fred G. Sanford was named after Redd Foxx’s brother.
Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford
American actor Demond Wilson portrayed Demond Lamont Sanford, Fred Sanford’s long-suffering son. Lamont is the more level-headed and responsible of the two, often acting as the voice of reason to his father’s wild schemes and grumpy demeanor. Although Lamont works alongside his father in the family junkyard business, he frequently wants to leave the business and pursue a better life.
However, Lamont stays patient, loyal, and dedicated despite his father’s constant complaints and manipulations. He often finds himself caught between his own ambitions and his sense of duty to his father, creating a dynamic that drives much of the show’s humor and emotional depth. Demons Wilson’s portrayal of Lamont balanced the show, making him an essential counterpart to Redd Foxx’s Fred Sanford.
LaWanda Page as Esther Anderson
Actress, comedian, and dancer LaWanda Page played the memorable character of Esther Anderson in Sanford and Son. The character was introduced halfway into season 2 and made its debut in episode 15 (“The Big Party”). The character replaced sister Ethel (Beah Richards). Esther Anderson was Fred Sanford’s sister-in-law, the sister of Sanford’s late wife, Elizabeth. As a recurring character, Esther frequently visited the Sanford household.
Esther Anderson is a devoutly religious Baptist known for her no-nonsense attitude, strong moral convictions, and quick temper. Esther and Fred share a contentious relationship, marked by constant bickering and hilarious insults. Fred often mocks Esther for her appearance, calling her “ugly” or making statements like “I thought I already flushed my toilet.” whenever she walks in. Esther retorts with sharp comebacks, often referring to Fred as a “heathen” or “fish-eyed fool.” Despite their antagonistic interactions, they have an underlying affection and respect.
Raymond Allen as Woodrow “Woody” Anderson
Although Raymond Allen was known for playing Woodrow “Woody” Anderson in Sanford and Son, the first time the character appeared on the show, it was played by DeForest Covan. Woodrow “Woody” Anderson was Aunt Esther Anderson’s husband, who’s often caught in the middle of the frequent clashes between his wife and Fred Sanford. Unlike Esther, Woody is a mild-mannered, easygoing man. His fondness for alcohol and laid-back demeanor contrasts sharply with Esther’s stern and upright personality, creating a humorous dynamic in their marriage.
Whitman Mayo as Grady Wilson
The character of Grady Wilson was introduced in season 2, episode 3 (“The Dowry”). However, Albert Reed Jr. played the character in that episode, and Grady was introduced as Fred Sanford’s cousin. However, in subsequent episodes, Whitman Mayo takes over the role and is introduced as one of Fred Sanford’s closest friends and a frequent visitor to the Sanford household. Grady is known for his slow-witted yet lovable nature. He’s kind-hearted and easygoing and often finds himself unintentionally involved in Fred Sanford’s various schemes.
Grady’s character is defined by his humorous quirks, such as his use of the catchphrase “Good Googly Moogly!” and tendency to misunderstand situations. Whitman Mayo’s portrayal of Grady was so beloved by audiences that a spin-off show, Grady, was created. Although the show was short-lived, Grady Wilson remains one of Sanford and Son’s most memorable and endearing characters.
Don Bexley as Bubba Bexley
Bubba Bexley is another close friend of Fred Sanford. He’s also a regular at the Sanford household. Bubba has an easygoing personality and is always ready to share a laugh or lend a hand. He’s often a target of several of Fred Sanford’s jokes. Yet, Bubba never seems to take offense but maintains a cheerful and optimistic outlook. His laugh and distinctive voice add to the charm and humor of Sanford and Son. Bubba’s loyalty to Fred is unwavering, and he frequently joins Fred in various schemes or hangs around the junkyard for company. Actor and comedian Don Bexley portrayed Bubba Bexley.
Several other characters made recurring appearances throughout Sanford and Son. Nathaniel Taylor played Rollo, Lamont Sanford’s best friend. Lynn Hamilton also starred as Donna Harris, Fred Sanford’s on-again-off-again girlfriend and later fiancée. Gregory Sierra and Pat Morita played the Sanfords’ Puerto Rican next-door neighbor Julio Fuentes and Lamont’s Chinese-American friend Ah Chew, respectively. While the Sanford and Son cast gave TV audiences pure comedy, soap operas like The Young and the Restless provided the needed drama.
Follow Us