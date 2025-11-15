People Talk About Which Celebrities Are Totally Different Behind The Scenes (30 Answers)

What you see isn’t always what you get. At least, according to the people on r/AskReddit, the third biggest subreddit on the site. Some redditors got together and started gossiping about which of the most popular stars and performers might not be as genuine as we might think.
The author of the thread, redditor u/0belisktheT, sparked a discussion after asking people for their thoughts on which celebrities might be “faking their entire personality.” We’ve collected some of the most interesting replies, Pandas, so have a scroll down and read through some of their thoughts and suspicions.
Entertainment, pop culture, lifestyle, and celebrity expert Mike Sington was kind enough to enlighten us here at Bored Panda about the relationship between celebrities and being genuine. Mike told me that it’s difficult to know for sure if a star is truly being genuine or not. “You have to be quite a detective to figure out if a celebrity is being genuine,” he said.
“Even with cross-referencing social media with media appearances, with what their friends and other celebrities say about them, you may never figure it out,” Mike explained to Bored Panda how difficult things can get for amateur celebrity sleuths. “Some are actually that good at creating an image. And along with their team, it becomes an actual business. Even with all that, slip-ups occur. Watch for the celebrity apology which is almost a certain sign that something genuine occurred.” Scroll down to read the rest of the celebrity expert’s thoughts.
Got any ideas about which beloved celeb might be putting on an act? Want to rave about a chance meeting with a star in real life? Drop us a line or two in the comment section at the bottom of this article. Though, keep in mind that even if some stars might be pretending to be better than they are, many are pretty open about what they’re like. Though, if you want some more juicy gossip, check out Bored Panda’s earlier article right here where the relatives of celebs spill the tea about what they’re really like.
#1
Gordon Ramsay…. I curse worse when I run a kitchen and it’s all an act… he’s retained like 85% of his staff for more than 15 years I’ve read… if he was really an a-hole they’d leave
Image source: tweezer606060, gordongram
#2
Julie Andrews aka Mary Poppins. A family member worked with her very closely on a few productions. She’s tough as nails, way smarter than she leads on, and has the mouth of a truck driver.
Image source: fulthrottlejazzhands, julieandrews
#3
Almost all heavy metal rockers are anything but moody devil worshipers. It’s always been hilarious to me that in reality, Alice Cooper is a soft-spoken Christian.
Image source: drygnfyre, alicecooper
#4
Old skool here: Marilyn Monroe.
She acted like a ditzy blond but behind the scenes she was hella smart and something of a literary buff (one reason she was attracted to Arthur Miller).
Image source: HoraceBenbow
#5
Benedict Cumberbatch. He carefully avoids having any discerning personality, and we know next to nothing about him.
Takes talent. Good on you, BC
Image source: Ok_Sheepherder_8313, Mr Utterly Wrong
#6
Worked at a hotel and met Pitbull. Really polite guy and seemed humble. His whole crew got big a** rooms with the best available accommodations. Pitbull got a small single queen and he basically cleaned his own room before he left. The girl that was him was anything but basic
Image source: luisadee19, pitbull
#7
Rammstein. They look like they beat up old grannie for fun, but they are a wholesome bunch.
Image source: JazzPhobic, rammsteinofficial
#8
Mariah Carey
She gets away with being a diva because people love it when she “slays” people but she’s actually a huge b**ch. She’s constantly bringing down other women in the music industry, and people hate working with her because her demands are too high.
Image source: Bikinigirlout, mariahcarey
#9
Julia Roberts! I worked on a photoshoot with her and all I gotta say is wow…from the moment she showed up to the moment she left, screaming at everyone about everything. An absolute b**ch to the nicest people who didn’t do anything to deserve it. Apparently, that is how she always behaves when there are no cameras on her. Lost every ounce of respect I had for her after that day.
Image source: reddit, juliaroberts
#10
Paris Hilton, she’s not nearly as airheaded as she pretends to be
Image source: teuflisch, parishilton
#11
Bono pretends to care about less fortunate people and he was named in the Panama Papers list of tax cheats. Hypocritical piece of s**t. Wyclef Jean’s Haiti charity was a scam too, his AMA was a hilarious disaster. Heard that Ellen Degeneres isn’t as nice as she is on tv.
Image source: reddit, Matthias Muehlbradt
#12
Tucker Carlson knows 90 percent of what he peddles is bulls**t. He’s just a sociopathic grifter.
Image source: ConneryLazenby, Gage Skidmore
#13
All the big kpop bands. They’re so overworked. There have been so many occasions where they collapse on stage from exhaustion. They basically sign their whole life away to a company at such a young age, often becoming trainees at age 13. And yet they manage to keep their public image so polished and perfect, with none of the behind the scenes explicitly on show.
Image source: adagiosis, bts.bighitofficial
#14
Jimmy Fallon laughs like he has a sniper pointed at him at all times set to fire when he doesn’t laugh dramatically
Image source: MrBirb_, jimmyfallon
#15
Adam Levine, a few years ago he had an act in Latin America’s biggest music festival “Festival de Viña del Mar” in Chile, he was a massive a**hole, he asked the whole staff to not look at him in the eyes, instead made people turn around and look at the walls whenever he was walking, also he looked like he was hating to sing there as he had an angry expression all the time, his clothes were all dirty and his act was TERRIBLE (also he was like an hour late), the singing and everything he did on the scenario showed how much he hates to be there after like a 30 minutes show he stormed out and insulted everybody and the city itself. This festival is well known worldwide and there are an estimated 50 million people watching the show on TV and online, so everyone watched him being and a**hole and there was news about it around the world, so at the end, he recorded himself saying sorry and stuff.
Image source: Kriger369, adamlevine
#16
Kevin Hart. If you watch that documentary about him, you see the mask slip a little when he loses the “everybody’s BFF” persona for a minute and is a REAL scumbag to one of his boys going on a completely unprovoked tirade about how “without ME, you’re NOTHING”
Image source: UnclePepe, kevinhart4real
#17
Kesha. Her rapey boss made her act like a trashy junkie to sell more albums. She actually is not like that but a religious person.
Image source: dinosaregaylikeme, iiswhoiis
#18
I’m friends with someone who worked on a set with Bruce Willis. An intern at one point went up to him and told him how much he loved and appreciated his work. Bruce smiled and said thank you, and as soon as the intern walked away went to the guy’s manager and proclaimed he would leave set if the intern wasn’t fired immediately. The kid was fired and its pretty f**ked considering how much time and work he probably put in just to get to that point
Image source: newyorkglaze, Daiki Tomidokoro
#19
I don’t know why but I feel Ellen DeGeneres fakes her personality. Just look at her episode with the actress from 50 shades [Dakota Johnson].
Image source: Maxpro2001, theellenshow
#20
Jennifer Lawrence isn’t actually a party girl that drinks. She is a super put-together actress pretending to be relatable.
Image source: ItsColeOnReddit, Gage Skidmore
#21
Any of those YouTubers who are geared towards kids. If they were half as happy as they act, their eyes wouldn’t look so dead
Image source: DemonDoggo99, Mother Goose Club
#22
You don’t fake a personality, you have a persona which is a separate contextual appearance of your personality. The same way you might act differently in front of your colleagues vs your friends vs your family, some celebrities might have different behaviours that they put on to suit the version of themselves that relate to their public career.
That being said Samuel L. Jackson had so much success with some of the characteristics of his earlier roles that he constructed them very successfully into his entire career persona.
Image source: ThearchofStories, samuelljackson
#23
The Kardashians.
Their entire on screen persona is carefully crafted by Kris Jenner.
Image source: UnluckyObserver_1, kuwtk
#24
Tom Cruise if brainwashing counts
Image source: Much_Committee_9355, tomcruise
#25
Chris Pratt.
I hate to say it but since he and Anna Faris split, his new wife and his Instagram posts are just…weird.
Image source: Yippee614, prattprattpratt
#26
Could be wrong about this. But I am starting to think that Joe *the bro Jesus” Rogan is actually an insecure little man.
Image source: hermiones_btthole, joerogan
#27
I know for a fact that Cetherine Zeta Jones is a b**ch who treats regular people like complete s**t IRL. I used to work at Mandalay Bay in 2002 and she expected you to wait hand and foot on her and then zero tip for anything you did. Oversight is one thing as we understand that it happens with celebrities, but not to this extent.
Jeremy Piven is also a MAJOR A**HOLE IRL. When I was working at a cafe in Brentwood back in 2005 he was notorious for being a d**k to all the waitresses there. So much so that he had to be removed on more than one occasion.
Image source: IndioFromChino, catherinezetajones
#28
Demi Lovato. I believed it after their overdose but the second documentary promoting an album, coming out as NB, the selective outrage…it just feels like they are desperate to stay in the headlines and stay relevant. They have such a stunningly beautiful voice and are so talented! I wish they felt like they could just relax and be themself. I used to really like them but now I just feel sad for them.
Image source: Elephant_chair, ddlovato
#29
Jared Leto. I used to be a huge fan of his band (30 Seconds to Mars) back in the day. He seemed pretty genuine and passionate about art and activism, based on old interviews I had seen. As time has gone on, he seems really self-serving and egotistic, like he sees himself as some profound artist who is changing the world.
Image source: gh0stm4k3r, jaredleto
#30
Anne Hathaway, but I guess it doesn’t count if she’s been recorded being a prick to her staff behind the scenes. In Japan, she was voted worst celebrity to work with lol
Image source: TheKidfromHotaru, annehathaway
Follow Us