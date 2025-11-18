Artist Creates Light-Hearted Illustrations Full Of Silly Wordplay And Comical Puns (30 New Pics)

Ever in need of a good laugh? Well, look no further because “Constant Bagel Therapy” is back on Bored Panda. Based in Leicester City in the United Kingdom, this creative mind is a self-proclaimed “creative nit-wit” who has a knack for turning everyday moments into hilarious illustrations.

With a growing fan base of over 493k followers on Instagram, “Constant Bagel Therapy” has become a go-to source for light-hearted wit through wordplay and comical puns. On a plain white background, simple lines bring to life little characters expressing everyday feelings and emotions. So, buckle up for another round of laughter!

More info: Instagram | shopconstantbageltherapy.bigcartel.com | twitter.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#2

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#3

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#4

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#5

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#6

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#7

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#8

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#9

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#10

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#11

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#12

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#13

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#14

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#15

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#16

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#17

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#18

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#19

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#20

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#21

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#22

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#23

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#24

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#25

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#26

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#27

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#28

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#29

Image source: constantbageltherapy

#30

Image source: constantbageltherapy

Patrick Penrose
