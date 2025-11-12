Twelve 3d Pieces I Created With Clay, Paint, Wire, Tin, Wool

Most of my work has been put together using recycled materials ranging from cardboard, electrical wire, newspaper, wool, fabrics, plaster, clay and oil and acrylic paint. Oil paint is my main painting medium, but I am always experimenting with different mediums to achieve that perfect effect. The techniques I use include sculpturing, undercoating, gluing, painting, and sealing or lacquering, in a limitless number of combinations. This is a slow, laborious job but well worth the effort. Hi I’m Petra Meikle de Vlas, an emerging artist, from Tropical North Australia.
More info: petrameikledevlas.com
