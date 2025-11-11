Couch Surfing In The USA: Three Friends, Two Dogs And One Couch

Three friends (and two dogs) who took a summer roadtrip across North America together came up with a novel way to keep track of the many beautiful landscapes they saw. When they posed for photos, they dragged their van’s futon out to the most picturesque locations they could find to create a photo series that is both beautiful and silly.
Some of you might have noticed that, in each photo, someone is either looking away from the camera or doing something else. According to Reddit user thezim0090, who uploaded what he said are his friends’ photos, the idea behind this touch was “to use the “imperfection” of the portraits to reflect the imperfections that the three of them saw in humanity when compared to nature.” Who could have expected such depth from three friends on a futon in the mountains?
