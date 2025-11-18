‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

by

It’s time to take a break and have a good laugh! We’re excited to bring you another dark comic series that’s sure to tickle your funny bone. While it’s not the first time we’ve shared strips by Jake Russel, these latest ones will definitely uplift your spirits just in time for the weekend—or the week if that’s when you’re reading this post.

Without further ado, scroll down and see the newest comics by ‘Not Quite Right’. And if you’re interested in more strips by this artist, be sure to check out our previous Bored Panda post.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | reddit.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#2

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#3

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#4

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#5

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#6

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#7

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#8

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#9

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#10

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#11

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#12

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#13

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#14

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#15

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#16

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#17

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#18

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#19

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#20

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#21

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#22

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#23

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

#24

‘Not Quite Right’: 24 New Dark Humor Comics With Surprising Endings

Image source: notquiteright_comics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
28 Funny Comics With Unexpected Twists That Just Might Make Your Day (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2025
Obese Woman Tries To Force Passenger To Raise Their Armrest, Flight Attendant Has To Get Involved
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
“Nauseating”: Heidi Klum, 52, And Daughter Leni, 21, Fire Back At Critics With Bold New Lingerie Shoot
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2025
30 People Who Moved Countries For Internet Love Share How That Went
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s Something That Lives In Your Head Rent Free? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
This is Why Pokemon Eye Shapes Have Changed Over the Years
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.