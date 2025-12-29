“Never Had Cancer”: Video Of Kate Middleton’s “Scar” During Christmas Appearance Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theories

A short clip from Kate Middleton’s Christmas Day appearance at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham sparked a fresh wave of conspiracy theories online, with netizens obsessing over what they believed was a visible facial scar.
The footage, taken as the Princess of Wales attended church alongside her family, quickly became fuel for conspiracies questioning her hospitalization earlier this year and even whether she ever had cancer at all, despite her publicly confirmed diagnosis and remission.
Social media users fixated on Kate’s supposed scar and accused the media of ignoring it
Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images
As news of Kate’s latest appearance spread online, a viral video of the princess circulated on social media among royal watchers. As of writing, the short clip has garnered 3.2 million views on X alone.
Commenters analyzed the video, with some users noting that the size and placement of the princess’s scar raised unanswered questions.
“I haven’t commented on Kate Middleton’s scar because I didn’t realize how big & deep a scar it is until this video,” one person wrote. “What happened to her? A scar on the face is one of a woman’s deepest fears.”
Image credits: Jordan Peck/Getty Images
Others insisted the visibility of the mark was deliberate.
“She knows it’s visible! If she wanted to hide it a little, she could easily wear her hair differently, or she could have worn a similar hat, angled to her left instead of right. She knows what she’s doing!” another commenter claimed.
Image credits: about.london
As the discussions escalated, comparisons to Meghan Markle surfaced repeatedly.
“If [Meghan] disappeared for six months and came back with a scar like that, the [British Media] would not ignore it like this,” one post read.
“It’s crazy how much they hide.”
“The UK media picking at Meghan Sussex daily while ignoring this is devilishly biased,” another added.
Conspiracy theories revived claims Kate Middleton never had cancer and was hiding something else
Image credits: sussex5525
Image credits: about.london
Conspiracy theories revived claims that Kate Middleton never had cancer and was hiding another, undisclosed health issue.
Kate publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, announcing that she had been undergoing treatment following abdominal surgery earlier in the year.
Image credits: Reclaimmytyme
Image credits: jstraw75
In a video message at the time, the Princess of Wales said the illness had been found during post-operative tests and that she was receiving preventative chemotherapy, though the specific type of cancer was never disclosed.
She later shared in January 2025 that she was in remission after completing treatment.
Image credits: Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images
From there, speculation among netizens took a more notable turn. Some commenters rejected Kate’s cancer diagnosis, reviving conspiracies that had circulated earlier in the year when she stepped back from public duties.
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
“I’ve been saying all along that Kate Middleton never had cancer,” one user alleged.
“It was just a story they made up to distract from the hospitalization and horrific photoshop fail. She clearly never looked like she’d been through one day of cancer treatment in that video.”
The comment referred to her early-2024 surgery and recovery, while comments about Kate’s “photoshop fail” were related to a palace-released family photo that was withdrawn due to noticeable editing inconsistencies.
2025 was a year that Kate Middleton has publicly described as difficult but hopeful nonetheless
Image credits: sussex_stan
Image credits: Sussex5525
On Christmas Day, the Princess of Wales attended services at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, closing out a particularly busy year despite her health struggles.
Image credits: about.london
She began the year with a visit to Royal Marsden Hospital, where she spoke with patients and staff about her cancer journey. She also became a joint patron of the hospital’s Chelsea site alongside Prince William.
In March, she took part in Commonwealth Day celebrations at Westminster Abbey. Spring saw her return to more public duties with a Buckingham Palace garden party, walking the lawns and engaging with guests for the first time in two years.
Image credits: StyleDirections
According to Yahoo News, Kate attended Trooping the Colour, King Charles’s official birthday parade, alongside her family in the summer. She later joined William for a visit to the Natural History Museum.
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
In September, Kate and Prince William were among the first to greet President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.
October brought her first solo RAF Coningsby engagement, where she met service personnel and their families in her new royal role.
Image credits: princeandprincessofwales
Late in the year, she supported children’s mental health initiatives with a visit to Home‑Start Oxford, engaging with volunteers and families.
She also hosted the annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, performing a piano duet with Princess Charlotte for television audiences.
Kate’s Christmas wardrobe was a visible, symbolic bookmark to 2025
Image credits: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Her appearance at Sandringham carried visible symbolism.
Kate wore the same brown tartan Blazé Milano coat she had debuted during her January visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital for Christmas. This created what many observers viewed as a deliberate bookend to a busy 2025.
The coat she wore to the event had been part of her wardrobe since 2021 and has appeared several times this year alone.
She paired the look with a four-year-old plaid Gucci wool-twill midi skirt, Gianvito Rossi brown suede boots, a DeMellier Small Hudson bag, Cartier Trinity earrings, and an 11-year-old silk scarf she previously wore during Christmas celebrations in 2014.
She also wore a chocolate-brown Felt Lace Percher Hat by British milliner Juliette Botterill, which featured delicate snowflake cutouts.
Kate attended the service alongside Prince William and their three children, with Princess Charlotte coordinating in neutral tones.
