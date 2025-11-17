33 Gen Z Employees’ Email Signoffs That Don’t Beat Around The Corporate Bush

According to the World Economic Forum, Generation Z (those born from the late ’90s to early 2010s) will account for more than a quarter of the workforce by 2025.
A 2022 career interest survey also found that Gen Z is “tired” of online working and schooling after the pandemic “soured” the experience, and they would much rather be in the field gaining hands-on experience.
This is evident in their online communication, too. There’s a trend on social media where employees share their Gen Z coworkers’ funny email signoffs. While other generations are more or less used to playing the corporate game and its language, this one isn’t beating around the bush.
So to show you that our offices might be changing as the cohort increasingly enters the job market, we compiled a collection of their unhinged closing lines.
#1
Image source: oilshore
#2
Image source: oilshore
#3
Image source: oilshore
#4
Image source: orangewood
#5
Image source: oilshore
#6
Image source: oilshore
#7
Image source: oilshore
#8
Image source: oilshore
#9
Image source: oilshore
#10
Image source: oilshore
#11
Image source: orangewood
#12
Image source: oilshore
#13
Image source: lifeatzuru
#14
Image source: oilshore
#15
Image source: lifeatzuru
#16
Image source: lifeatzuru
#17
Image source: thedmz
#18
Image source: lifeatzuru
#19
Image source: oilshore
#20
Image source: oilshore
#21
Image source: thedmz
#22
Image source: orangewood
#23
Image source: thedmz
#24
Image source: lifeatzuru
#25
Image source: orangewood
#26
Image source: thedmz
#27
Image source: oilshore
#28
Image source: orangewood
#29
Image source: lifeatzuru
#30
Image source: lifeatzuru
#31
Image source: orangewood
#32
Image source: thedmz
#33
Image source: thedmz
Follow Us