20 People Before And After Embracing Their Natural Gray Hair, With The Help Of Celebrity Hair Colorist Jack Martin (New Pics)

Imagine a world where aging is seen as a symbol of beauty and strength. No, it’s not a line from John Lennon’s song, but it’s easy if you try.
In a society often obsessed with the fight against the signs of aging, hairstylist Jack Martin is on a mission to rewrite the rules of beauty. For the past few years, he’s been helping people shift from artificial hair colors to their natural gray. With before-and-after photos that show his amazing transformations, Martin is inspiring a movement that’s challenging our ideas about beauty and aging.
More info: Instagram | jackmartinsalon.com | Facebook
#1
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#2
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#3
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#4
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#5
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#6
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#7
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#8
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#9
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#10
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#11
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#12
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#13
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#14
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#15
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#16
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#17
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#18
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#19
Image source: jackmartincolorist
#20
Image source: jackmartincolorist
