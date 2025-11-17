20 People Before And After Embracing Their Natural Gray Hair, With The Help Of Celebrity Hair Colorist Jack Martin (New Pics)

by

Imagine a world where aging is seen as a symbol of beauty and strength. No, it’s not a line from John Lennon’s song, but it’s easy if you try.

In a society often obsessed with the fight against the signs of aging, hairstylist Jack Martin is on a mission to rewrite the rules of beauty. For the past few years, he’s been helping people shift from artificial hair colors to their natural gray. With before-and-after photos that show his amazing transformations, Martin is inspiring a movement that’s challenging our ideas about beauty and aging. 

More info: Instagram | jackmartinsalon.com | Facebook

#1

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#2

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#3

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#4

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#5

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#6

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#7

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#8

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#9

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#10

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#11

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#12

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#13

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#14

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#15

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#16

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#17

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#18

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#19

Image source: jackmartincolorist

#20

Image source: jackmartincolorist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
