Lily Allen Follows Up Scandalous Divorce By Showing Off Plastic Surgery In New Lingerie Campaign

Lily Allen posed for lingerie brand Intimissimi after candidly discussing her experience with plastic surgery.
In the racy snapshots, Lily channeled 1960s hair and makeup, wearing her dark hair in a sky-high beehive and winged eyeliner.
The 40-year-old Smile singer posed on a bed wearing two lacy black and white sets. She also modeled in what appears to be a hotel room bathroom, donning a brown silk nightgown.
Lily Allen posed for a lingerie brand following her plastic surgery revelations
Image credits: Getty/John Nacion
In one look, Lily paired a black pencil skirt with a matching mesh top over lacy balconette underwear.
Her Intimissimi campaign comes after she spoke on her Miss Me? podcast about getting breast surgery before turning 40.
Image credits: Intimissimi
“How do I feel about aging? I just got some additions to the family – don’t know if you’d noticed,” she told her close friend Miquita Oliver in March 2025.
Miquita told her, “I noticed because you pulled your top off a month ago and showed them to me. I was like ‘Absolutely incredible.”
“They look really incredible when I take my top off, and my br* off,” Lily said, “but there’s definitely a contrast in age between my breasts and my face.”
The Brit Award winner said she’s considering going under the knife for a second time.
The Smile singer said she’s considering getting a BBL after her breast surgery
Image credits: Intimissimi
“I’m just thinking ‘Maybe I’ll get the BBL next’. I quite want the b*m.”
Lily continued talking about her breast augmentation surgery, saying she was still waiting to see the final results.
“There’s a thing that happens a few months after you get them which is they drop and fluff. So they’re still quite high and they’re still quite hard. When they drop and fluff they feel like normal b**bs.
Image credits: Intimissimi
“So I haven’t got to drop and fluff yet, I’m very much looking forward to that. I feel like it’s really fun. I’m buying fancy lingerie that my b**bs can actually fit in and taking pictures on my phone.
She said she hadn’t sent the risqué photos to anyone yet, “but it will hopefully get there at some point.”
The London-born hitmaker told British Vogue that her surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Levine, the same doctor who did Kris Jenner’s viral face lift.
Lily underwent the procedure as a “gift” to herself and to ensure her body didn’t feel “out of proportion”
Image credits: Intimissimi
Lily also told Perfect that she decided to get the procedure partly so that her body wouldn’t feel “out of proportion.”
“I got really, really thin when I was feeling at my lowest, in the past year or so. Or longer, actually,” she explained.
“And I knew that I had to gain weight. And I’ve always been bottom-heavy and so I had a fear that if I was to gain weight, my body would feel out of proportion.”
She added, “And so I felt like, why not gift myself a get-out clause? Make it feel more enticing.”
The British singer made an unexpected music comeback last year with an album inspired by her split from Stranger Things actor David Harbour.
The stars began dating in 2019 and married in Las Vegas a year later. In 2024, Lily allegedly ended the relationship after finding David’s profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.
Lily made a comeback following her messy separation from actor David Harbour
Image credits: Intimissimi
“Dating apps make people disposable and that leads to the idea that if you are not happy, there’s so much more to choose from — right in your pocket,” she told The Sunday Times after releasing West End Girl.
The album is Lily’s fifth album and her first in seven years.
The singer told the newspaper that she wrote the album in just ten days.
Image credits: Intimissimi
“I was really depressed,” she admitted. “My writing had been really bad and it took something to happen in my life, for everything to be blown up, for me to be able to go, ‘Oh, here she is.’”
In the title track, she references someone’s demeanour changing after she booked her part in a West End show.
The 40-year-old admitted that she makes more money from selling photos of her feet than from Spotify
Image credits: lilyallen
In a song titled Pu**y Palace, the singer writes about kicking a partner out of the home after discovering letters from “brokenhearted women” and intimate toys in their second apartment.
Lily previously made headlines after revealing that she earned more from selling photos of her feet on an adult subscription-based website than from her millions of monthly listeners on Spotify.
Image credits: Getty/James Devaney
When an X user questioned her decision to join the platform, saying Lily was “reducing herself” to a questionable position, the singer fired back.
“Imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”
“I can smell the desperation.” Fans and critics debated each other on social media
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