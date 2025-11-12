I Documented Bonding With A Bird

It’s just not all about hunting with help of bird of prey or keep the bird for pride, but it’s about bonding with the bird for a life.
Central Asia is the birthplace of the Eagle’s hunting. Hunting with eagles is not only fundamental in nomadic Kyrgyz and Kazakh culture but in the past was essential to the acquisition of food and furs in the harsh winter months for the family.
The tradition of hunting with large birds of prey, mainly with golden eagles, goes back hundreds of years in Kyrgyzstan and probably dates back to the Mongol conquest around the 12th and 13th centuries. In current days, the art is slowly dying out, and it is only practised by a handful of Kyrgyz and Kazakhs in this region.
Some images of young Eagle Hunter with the bird of prey, I made during my recent trip to Kyrgyzstan.
Look into my eyes buddy …
Are we on same target ? …
I found it …
Look its time to fly …
Ready ? …
I love you buddy …
Yes its time to ride …
Here you go …
Get set go …
Strong …
Lets set target …
You did good joy buddy …
Portrait
Fly Fly …
Time to lunch …
