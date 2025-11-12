I Documented Bonding With A Bird

by

It’s just not all about hunting with help of bird of prey or keep the bird for pride, but it’s about bonding with the bird for a life.

Central Asia is the birthplace of the Eagle’s hunting. Hunting with eagles is not only fundamental in nomadic Kyrgyz and Kazakh culture but in the past was essential to the acquisition of food and furs in the harsh winter months for the family.

The tradition of hunting with large birds of prey, mainly with golden eagles, goes back hundreds of years in Kyrgyzstan and probably dates back to the Mongol conquest around the 12th and 13th centuries. In current days, the art is slowly dying out, and it is only practised by a handful of Kyrgyz and Kazakhs in this region.

Some images of young Eagle Hunter with the bird of prey, I made during my recent trip to Kyrgyzstan.

More info: withManish.com

Look into my eyes buddy …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Are we on same target ? …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

I found it …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Look its time to fly …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Ready ? …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

I love you buddy …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Yes its time to ride …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Here you go …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Get set go …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Strong …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Lets set target …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

You did good joy buddy …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Portrait

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Fly Fly …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Time to lunch …

I Documented Bonding With A Bird

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Man Turns Old Truck Into Mobile Shower For Homeless People To Wash Up And Restore Their Dignity
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Couple’s Reaction To A Dog Who Crashed Their Wedding Just Won The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Guy Discovers He’s Been Reading NSFW Harry Potter Fan Fiction Instead Of The Real Book, And It’s Too Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Made This Custom Painted 8ft Beer Pong Table
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Photographer Captures Beautiful Photos At Every London Underground Station
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Create Jewelry Miniatures
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.