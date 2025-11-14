This Inspiring Couple Quit Their 9-5 Jobs To Live & Travel In A DIY Off-Grid School Bus Conversion

Andy, Amber, Jake, and Daisy now travel full-time in their converted skoolie, and we have to say, it’s one of the best conversions we’ve seen yet. Especially considering it was a DIY project by two people who had little building and construction experience.
One of the reasons they decided to hit the road as a family was because the 9-5 grind was too stressful, and the cost of living in Auckland was very high. They were paying approximately 3000 NZD on rent each month.
By reducing their expenses and living on a bus, they were able to quit both of their jobs and develop a few small revenue streams to support their lifestyle, including a YouTube channel and a Patreon page.
